Tonight on TV: the films of today 10 January
The Christmas holiday period is over and going back to the office, like to school, is certainly not easy. But tonight you can find some consolation by watching some good movies in front of the TV. To continue to stay in the magical mood of the holidays you can see, together with the whole family, Dragonheart with Dennis Quaid and Sean Connery.
Do you want to smile? There’s A Spy in High School starring Miley Cyrus. On the other hand, if you are ready to run out of kleenex, there is My Sister’s Keeper, with Cameron Diaz.
The titles not to be missed
My sister’s caretaker – La5, 9.10pm
Director: Nick Cassavetes
Cast: Alec Baldwin, Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin, Joan Cusack, Jason Patric, Thomas Dekker, Sofia Vassilieva, Elizabeth Daily, Evan Ellingson, Heather Wahlquist
Year: 2009
Plot: Anna is the second child of Sara and Brian Fitzgerald, conceived and brought into the world with the aim of solving the health problems of her older sister. At a certain point in her life, the girl feels the need to redefine her identity and asks for help from a well-known lawyer to obtain medical emancipation from her parents.
Dragonheart – Italy 2, 9.15 pm
Director: Rob Cohen
Cast: Dennis Quaid, Sean Connery, David Thewlis, Pete Postlethwaite
Year: 1996
Plot: A knight of fortune, specialized in fighting dragons, is summoned by the tyrant of the kingdom to eliminate the last surviving dragon on Earth. However, once he finds the dragon, he decides to ally with him to eliminate the despot.
A spy in high school – Sky Cinema Family, 9.00 pm
Director: Tom Vaughan
Cast: Miley Cyrus, Alexis Knapp, Autumn Reeser, Joshua Bowman, Jeremy Piven, Matthew Settle, Megan Park, Mike O’Malley, Kelly Osbourne, Cameron Deane Stewart
Year 2012
Plot: Hired by the FBI for an undercover operation in a college fraternity, private detective Molly Morris must transform into a sophisticated college girl to protect the daughter of a former boss. With many suspects on her list, Molly unexpectedly discovers that not everyone is who they seem to be, including herself.
The other proposals
The International – La7, 9.15 pm
Director: Tom Tykwer
Cast: Clive Owen, Naomi Watts, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Ulrich Thomsen, Brían F. O’Byrne, Victor Slezak, Alex Cranmer, Ty Jones
Year: 2008
Creed-Born to fight – TV8, 9.30pm
Director: Ryan Coogler
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Graham McTavish, Phylicia Rashad, Stephanie Damiano, Will Blagrove, Vincent Cucuzza, Juan-Pablo Veiza, Tony Devon, Anthony Bellew
Year: 2015
The wax mask – Rai 4, 9.20 pm
Director: Jaume Collet Serra
Cast: Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, Brian Van Holt, Paris Hilton, Jared Padalecki
Year: 2005
Jupiter-The fate of the universe – 20, 21.05
Director: Andy Wachowski, Lana Wachowski
Cast: Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis, Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne, Douglas Booth, Tuppence Middleton, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Christina Cole, Doona Bae, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edward Hogg, Tim Pigott-Smith, James D’Arcy, Terry Gilliam, Hazel D’Jan
Year: 2015
Soldiers on horseback – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm
Director: John Ford
Cast: John Wayne, William Holden, Constance Towers, Althea Gibson
Year 1959
SMS-In disguise – Cine34, 9.00 pm
Directed by: Vincenzo Salemme
Cast: Vincenzo Salemme, Giorgio Panariello, Luisa Ranieri, Lucrezia Lante Della Rovere
Year: 2007
The Memories Album – Paramount Network, 9.10pm
Director: Paul A. Kaufman
Cast: Meghan Ory, Luke Macfarlane, Art Hindle, Adrienne Barbeau
Year: 2014
American History X – Iris, 9.00 pm
Director: Tony Kaye
Cast: Edward Norton, Edward Furlong, Beverly D’Angelo, Fairuza Balk
Year: 1998
The legend of Bagger Vance – Cielo, 9.15 pm
Director: Robert Redford
Cast: Matt Damon, Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Bruce McGill
Year: 2000
Antboy – Spike, 9.30 pm
Director: Ask Hasselbalch
Cast: Oscar Dietz, Nicolas Bro, Samuel Ting Graf, Amalie Kruse Jensen, LÆrke Winther Andersen, Marcuz Jess Petersen, Elsebeth Steentoft
Year: 2013
The Legend of Tarzan – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm
Director: David Yates
Cast: Margot Robbie, Alexander Skarsgard, Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz
Year: 2016