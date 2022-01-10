Tonight on TV: the films of today 10 January

The Christmas holiday period is over and going back to the office, like to school, is certainly not easy. But tonight you can find some consolation by watching some good movies in front of the TV. To continue to stay in the magical mood of the holidays you can see, together with the whole family, Dragonheart with Dennis Quaid and Sean Connery.

Do you want to smile? There’s A Spy in High School starring Miley Cyrus. On the other hand, if you are ready to run out of kleenex, there is My Sister’s Keeper, with Cameron Diaz.

The titles not to be missed

My sister’s caretaker – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin, Joan Cusack, Jason Patric, Thomas Dekker, Sofia Vassilieva, Elizabeth Daily, Evan Ellingson, Heather Wahlquist

Year: 2009

Plot: Anna is the second child of Sara and Brian Fitzgerald, conceived and brought into the world with the aim of solving the health problems of her older sister. At a certain point in her life, the girl feels the need to redefine her identity and asks for help from a well-known lawyer to obtain medical emancipation from her parents.

Dragonheart – Italy 2, 9.15 pm

Director: Rob Cohen

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Sean Connery, David Thewlis, Pete Postlethwaite

Year: 1996

Plot: A knight of fortune, specialized in fighting dragons, is summoned by the tyrant of the kingdom to eliminate the last surviving dragon on Earth. However, once he finds the dragon, he decides to ally with him to eliminate the despot.

A spy in high school – Sky Cinema Family, 9.00 pm

Director: Tom Vaughan

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Alexis Knapp, Autumn Reeser, Joshua Bowman, Jeremy Piven, Matthew Settle, Megan Park, Mike O’Malley, Kelly Osbourne, Cameron Deane Stewart

Year 2012

Plot: Hired by the FBI for an undercover operation in a college fraternity, private detective Molly Morris must transform into a sophisticated college girl to protect the daughter of a former boss. With many suspects on her list, Molly unexpectedly discovers that not everyone is who they seem to be, including herself.

The other proposals

The International – La7, 9.15 pm

Director: Tom Tykwer

Cast: Clive Owen, Naomi Watts, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Ulrich Thomsen, Brían F. O’Byrne, Victor Slezak, Alex Cranmer, Ty Jones

Year: 2008

Creed-Born to fight – TV8, 9.30pm

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Graham McTavish, Phylicia Rashad, Stephanie Damiano, Will Blagrove, Vincent Cucuzza, Juan-Pablo Veiza, Tony Devon, Anthony Bellew

Year: 2015

The wax mask – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Jaume Collet Serra

Cast: Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, Brian Van Holt, Paris Hilton, Jared Padalecki

Year: 2005

Jupiter-The fate of the universe – 20, 21.05

Director: Andy Wachowski, Lana Wachowski

Cast: Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis, Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne, Douglas Booth, Tuppence Middleton, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Christina Cole, Doona Bae, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edward Hogg, Tim Pigott-Smith, James D’Arcy, Terry Gilliam, Hazel D’Jan

Year: 2015

Soldiers on horseback – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: John Ford

Cast: John Wayne, William Holden, Constance Towers, Althea Gibson

Year 1959

SMS-In disguise – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Vincenzo Salemme

Cast: Vincenzo Salemme, Giorgio Panariello, Luisa Ranieri, Lucrezia Lante Della Rovere

Year: 2007

The Memories Album – Paramount Network, 9.10pm

Director: Paul A. Kaufman

Cast: Meghan Ory, Luke Macfarlane, Art Hindle, Adrienne Barbeau

Year: 2014

American History X – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Tony Kaye

Cast: Edward Norton, Edward Furlong, Beverly D’Angelo, Fairuza Balk

Year: 1998

The legend of Bagger Vance – Cielo, 9.15 pm

Director: Robert Redford

Cast: Matt Damon, Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Bruce McGill

Year: 2000

Antboy – Spike, 9.30 pm

Director: Ask Hasselbalch

Cast: Oscar Dietz, Nicolas Bro, Samuel Ting Graf, Amalie Kruse Jensen, LÆrke Winther Andersen, Marcuz Jess Petersen, Elsebeth Steentoft

Year: 2013

The Legend of Tarzan – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm

Director: David Yates

Cast: Margot Robbie, Alexander Skarsgard, Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz

Year: 2016