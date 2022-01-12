Tonight on TV: the films of today 12 January

Do you want carefree at home? Tonight you can have her in front of the TV, looking for films to watch within the schedules of the various free and satellite channels.

Are there some delicious Italian titles like Have you ever been to the moon? by Paolo Genovese with Raoul Bova and Liz Solari, but also the brand new Come un gatto in tangenziale-Return to Coccia di Morto by Riccardo Milani with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese.

Do you want fairy tales and fantasy? Rupert Sanders’ Snow White and the Hunter is revived, with Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron.

The titles not to be missed

Have you ever been to the moon? – Rai 1, at 9.25pm

Directed by: Paolo Genovese

Cast: Liz Solari, Raoul Bova, Simone Dell’Anna, Giulia Michelini, Pietro Sermonti, Dino Abbrescia, Nino Frassica, Sabrina Impacciatore, Neri Marcorè

Year: 2015

Plot: Guia lives between Milan and Paris and works in a prestigious international fashion magazine, driving luxury spiders and traveling on a private jet. One day he discovers that he has inherited an ancient farm in a remote village of Puglia and goes there, where he meets Renzo, a local farmer, who breaks into his heart.

Snow White and the Hunter – Italy 1, 9.30 pm

Director: Rupert Sanders

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Ian McShane, Sam Claflin, Eddie Izzard, Ray Winstone, Stephen Graham, Toby Jones, Bob Hoskins, Nick Frost

Year 2012

Plot: After the death of her father Snow White was raised by her cruel stepmother and forced to live in humiliation and contempt, even giving up her love for a prince of her age. One day, however, a magic mirror reveals to the cruel queen that she has been surpassed in beauty by her young stepdaughter, so she assigns the hunter Eric to kill the girl. The latter, however, will discover that it is she who is responsible for the death of his beloved wife and will decide to ally with Snow White who, having taken refuge in the dark forest, is preparing a plan of revenge with the help of seven dwarves.

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto – Sky Cinema 1, 9.15 pm

Directed by: Riccardo Milani

Cast: Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Sonia Bergamasco, Claudio Amendola, Luca Argentero

Year: 2021

Plot: Three years after the events of the previous film, Alessio and Agnese meet again in a London pub. Meanwhile, in Rome Monica ends up in prison because of the twins who hid stolen goods (in the oil drums of Pizza and Samosa) and calls Giovanni in search of help. Our thinker, now linked to the young and rampant Camilla, is engaged in a project to recover a space in the suburbs and to get Monica out of prison he commutes the detention with a job in the parish of San Basilio led by Don Davide, so beautiful how pious. This is how Monica and Giovanni’s lives are intertwined again but this time, despite the usual differences of the case and the thousand troubles they will get into, a true love story seems to be born between the two.

The other proposals

Run Hide Fight-Under siege – Rai 4, at 21.20

Director: Kyle Rankin

Cast: Isabel May, Cindy Vela, Eli Brown, Catherine Davis

Year: 2020

Run all night-One night to survive – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Jaume Collet Serra

Cast: Liam Neeson, Genesis Rodriguez, Joel Kinnaman, Boyd Holbrook

Year: 2015

My brother chases dinosaurs – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Directed by: Stefano Cipani

Cast: Francesco Gheghi, Isabella Ragonese, Saul Nanni, Alessandro Gassmann

Year: 2019

Tiramisù – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Director: Fabio De Luigi

Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Vittoria Puccini, Angelo Duro, Alberto Farina, Giulia Bevilacqua, Giovanni Esposito, Nicola Pistoia, Orso Maria Guerrini, Pippo Franco, Paolo Casiraghi, Bebo Storti, Niccolo ‘Senni, Nicola Nocella, Alessandro Genovesi, Corrado Nuzzo, Maria

Year: 2016

The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden-The game of cat and mouse – Paramount Network, 9.10 pm

Director: Mark Jean

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Marilu Henner, Lexa Doig

Year: 2019

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Vince Vaughn, Julianne Moore, Pete Postlethwaite

Year: 1997

Fifty Shades of Gray – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Luke Grimes, Jennifer Ehle

Year: 2014

The scream of the Earth – Heaven, 9.15 pm

Director: J. Bourque

Cast: Paul Johansson, Thea Gill, Sebastian Spence, William B. Davis, Jessica McLeod, Miranda Frigon, Patrick Baynham, Fraser Corbett

Year: 2013

Our son arrived – La7d, 9.30pm

Director: Valérie Lemercier

Cast: Valérie Lemercier, Gilles Lellouche, Samatin Pendev, Marina Fois, Nanou Garcia, Brigitte Rouan, Chantal Ladesou, Lucie Desclozeaux

Year: 2013

San Andreas – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm

Director: Brad Peyton

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Art Parkinson, Hugo Johnstone-Burt, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, Colton Haynes, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Minogue, Marissa Neitling

Year: 2015