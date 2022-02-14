Tonight on TV: the films of today 14 February

It’s Valentine’s Day and you will probably be in the company of your better half tonight. If the program is to get in front of the TV and zap, there is a perfect film for the occasion, in absolute first viewing: it is Eiffel, which tells the story of the man who designed and built the tower of the same name and of the forbidden love that inspired him to create the monument that changed Paris forever. Starring Romain Duris and Emma Mackey.

If, on the other hand, you are not in the mood for romance, there are some interesting alternatives.

We suggest The Law of the Night (by and with Ben Affleck) or the comedy Parto col folle (with Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis), passing through the drama Something Good (with Hilary Swank and Emmy Rossum).

The titles not to be missed

The law of the night – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Ben Affleck

Cast: Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Chris Sullivan, Zoe Saldana

Year: 2016

Plot: Joe Coughlin is a WWI veteran who becomes a criminal in Prohibition America. Son of the Boston police chief, he tries to find his place in the war between Irish and Italians, but among the ambitions of other gangsters, social tensions and beautiful women, the company will not be easy at all.

I leave with the crowd – 27, 21.10

Director: Todd Phillips

Cast: Robert Downey jr., Zach Galifianakis, Jamie Foxx, Juliette Lewis, Michelle Monaghan, Alan Arkin, Matt Walsh, RZA, Rhoda Griffis, James Martin Kelly

Year: 2010

Plot: Peter Highman is an architect on business trip to Atlanta who must return quickly to Los Angeles to witness the birth of his first child, but is placed on the No-fly List after mistakenly exchanging his suitcase for another passenger, Ethan Tremblay. . Without documents or money, left in the confiscated suitcase, Peter is forced to accept a lift from Ethan, an aspiring actor headed to Hollywood. The journey will prove to be particularly agitated and full of surprises.

Something good – Heaven, 9.15 pm

Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Hilary Swank, Emmy Rossum, Stephanie Beatriz, Josh Duhamel, Ali Larter, Frances Fisher, Marcia Gay Harden, Julian McMahon

Year: 2014

Plot: Kate is a successful 30-year-old who sees her life change dramatically when she is diagnosed with ALS. She and her husband Evan start looking for a full-time assistant and meet Bec, a college student who responded to her ad despite not having the slightest experience. Although Bec is a confused person and unable to create stable romantic and professional relationships, Kate sees something special in her and chooses her as her guardian angel.

Eiffel – Sky Cinema Uno, 9.15 pm

Director: Martin Bourboulon

Cast: Romain Duris, Emma Mackey, Pierre Deladonchamps, Armande Boulanger, Philippe Herisson

Year: 2021

Plot: Engineer Gustave Eiffel rose to stardom after collaborating on the construction of the Statue of Liberty. The French government presses to persuade him to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris Universal Exposition and thus begins the Eiffel project. In the same period he finds a mysterious woman he met in the past: the lost and forbidden passion provides him with the inspiration to build the tower that will change the profile of Paris forever.

The other proposals

Lockout – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: James Mather, Stephen St. Leger

Cast: Maggie Grace, Guy Pearce, Peter Stormare, Joseph Gilgun, Lennie James

Year 2012

Chinese Zodiac – 20, 21.05

Director: Jackie Chan

Cast: Jackie Chan, Shu Qi, Sang-woo Kwon, Daniel Wu, Laura Weissbecker, Ken Lo, Caitlin Dechelle, Emilie Guillot, Oliver Platt

Year 2012

The massacre of the Seventh Cavalleggeri – Rai Movie, at 21.10

Director: Sidney Salkow

Cast: Dale Robertson, Mary Murphy, J. Carrol Naish, Iron Eyes Cody

Year: 1954

The legend of Al, John and Jack – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti, Giacomo Poretti, Massimo Venier

Cast: Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti, Giacomo Poretti, Antonio Catania, Ivano Marescotti, Aldo Maccione, Giovanni Esposito

Year: 2002

The legend of Beowulf – Italy 2, 9.15 pm

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Ray Winstone, Angelina Jolie, Anthony Hopkins, Crispin Glover, Robin Wright Penn, John Malkovich

Year: 2007

Inga Lindstrom: Greta’s wedding – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Martin Gies

Cast: Alissa Jung, Jens Atzorn, Oliver Franck, Heike Trinker

Year: 2016

An English wedding – La7d, 9.30pm

Director: Stephan Elliott

Cast: Jessica Biel, Ben Barnes, Kristin Scott Thomas, Colin Firth, Kimberley Nixon, Katherine Parkinson, Kris Marshall, Christian Brassington

Year: 2008

To the rescue of fate – Rai Premium, 9.20 pm

Director: Farhad Mann

Cast: Cassie Steele, Ryan Kennedy, Karissa Tynes, Andrew Francis, Andrea Brooks

Year: 2016

Braven-The brave – Sky Cinema Action, 9.00 pm

Director: Lin Oeding

Cast: Jason Momoa, Stephen Lang, Garret Dillahunt, Jill Wagner, Sasha Rossof

Year: 2018