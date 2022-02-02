Tonight on TV: the films of today 2 February

We know that there is the Sanremo Festival and therefore you use the remote control practically only to turn up the volume when your favorite artists perform, but in case you get tired or are among the few not addicted there are always films to save you. Tonight on TV, despite everything, the choice remains varied and therefore you can go from the disturbing and futuristic Replicas with Keanu Reeves to the sensual Magic Mike with a cast of fascinating actors such as Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello .

On the other hand, if you prefer Italian comedy, we recommend Croce e delizia with Alessandro Gassmann, Jasmine Trinca and Fabrizio Bentivoglio.

The titles not to be missed

Replicas – Rai 2, 9.20 pm

Director: Jeffrey Nachmanoff

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, John Ortiz

Year: 2016

Plot: The wife and children of neuroscientist William Foster die in a terrible car accident and he decides to use the means at his disposal to instill the conscience and sensitivity of his loved ones into some cutting-edge androids. The faithful reproduction, not only of his wife Mona and her children, but of family life prior to the tragedy, makes those around him suspicious and draws the attention of powerful and unscrupulous men to the nucleus. To get his family back, Foster is ready to challenge the government-controlled laboratory, a police task force and the very laws of science.

Magic Mike – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer, Olivia Munn, Joe Manganiello, Mircea Monroe, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Betsy Brandt, Adam Rodriguez

Year 2012

Plot: Mike is a talented and charming entrepreneur who spends his days chasing the dream of the American myth, but the night is radically transformed becoming Magic Mike. He performs with great success as a stripper at the Xquisite Club, where he drives women crazy and fills the Dallas owner’s coffers. Interested in the story of the nineteen year old Kid, a naive and novice boy, Mike decides to take him under his protective wing and introduce him to the wild world of strippers, made up of parties, women and money. When Mike also meets Brooke, Kid’s beguiling sister, he hopes to have a chance with her but a stripper’s lifestyle doesn’t seem to fit in with her love.

Cross and delight – Sky Cinema 1, 9.15 pm

Director: Simone Godano

Cast: Alessandro Gassmann, Jasmine Trinca, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Filippo Scicchitano, Lunetta Savino, Anna Galiena, Rosa Diletta Rossi, Clara Ponsot, Giandomenico Cupaiuolo

Year: 2019

Plot: The Castelvecchio and the Petagna are two families at the antipodes, both by social extraction and by mentality, but destiny wants them to spend the summer holidays together. Their lives are shaken when their respective heads of families, Tony and Carlo, announce that they are in love and want to get married. Their children Penelope and Sandro will do anything to mess up their relationship.

The other proposals

A boss in the living room – Canale 5, 9.20 pm

Director: Luca Miniero

Cast: Paola Cortellesi, Rocco Papaleo, Luca Argentero, Angela Finocchiaro, Alessandro Besentini, Giselda Volodi, Marco Marzocca, Massimo De Lorenzo, Francesco Villa, Salvatore Misticone, Lavinia De Cocci, Saul Di Nanni, Hal Yamanouchi, Nancy Gabriele

Year: 2014

Code name: Broken Arrow – Nine, 9.25pm

Director: John Woo

Cast: John Travolta, Christian Slater, Samantha Mathis, Delroy Lindo

Year: 1995

Savage dog-The wild – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Jesse V. Johnson

Cast: Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Juju Chan, Vladimir Kulich

Year: 2017

Little Blood Red Riding Hood – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman, Billy Burke, Shiloh Fernandez, Max Irons

Year: 2011

Braveheart-fearless heart – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: Mel Gibson

Cast: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick Mc Goohan, Catherine Mccormack

Year: 1995

The nurse in the military ward – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Mariano Laurenti

Cast: Nadia Cassini, Lino Banfi, Alvaro Vitali, Paolo Giusti, Karin Schubert

Year: 1979

Breakfast Club – 27, 9.10 pm

Director: John Hughes

Cast: Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy

Year: 1985

The Terminal – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Zoe Saldana, Chi McBride, Diego Luna, Barry Henley, Kumar Pallana

Year: 2004

Earthquake 10.0 – Sky, 9.15 pm

Director: David Gidali

Cast: Henry Ian Cusick, Cameron Richardson, David Chokachi, Jeffrey Jones, Kristen Dalton, Chasty Ballesteros, Heather Sossaman

Year: 2014

Secretary – La7d, 9.30 pm

Director: Steven Shainberg

Cast: James Spader, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jeremy Davies, Lesley Ann Warren

Year: 2002