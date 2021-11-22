Tonight on TV: the films of today 22 November
We are starting a new week and we hope that you already want to see cinema also to be seen comfortably at home. So for tonight arm yourself with herbal tea, cover and remote control to enjoy some good movies. In the schedules of the various free-to-air and satellite channels we find titles with a high rate of romance like The Pages of Our Lives Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, but also of action like Jack Ryan-The initiation starring Chris Pine.
Then make way for the kleenex effect with The Pursuit of Happiness with Will Smith, but also for pure fun with Before I get married, then I ruin you with George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
And these are just a few examples …
The titles not to be missed
Jack Ryan-The initiation – Italy 1, 9.20 pm
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Cast: Chris Pine, Kenneth Branagh, Keira Knightley, Kevin Costner, Peter Andersson, Nonso Anozie
Year: 2014
Plot: Jack Ryan is a Wall Street analyst who is recruited by a CIA agent to investigate a global financial terrorist deal. When a web is discovered that threatens to sink the American economy, Jack must get away from his daily life and go straight to Moscow to confront a Russian businessman behind this intrigue.
The pursuit of happiness – Iris, 9.00 pm
Director: Gabriele Muccino
Cast: Will Smith, Thandie Newton, Jaden Smith, Chandler Bolt, Domenic Bove
Year: 2006
Plot: Chris Gardner is a single parent who struggles every day to raise his child while trying to fulfill the dream of a better and dignified life for both of them.
The pages of our life – La5, 9.10 pm
Director: Nick Cassavetes
Cast: Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, James Garner, Tim Ivey, Gena Rowlands
Year: 2004
Plot: We are in the 1940s, in North Carolina. Annie Hamilton is on vacation with her wealthy family and meets Noah Calhoun, a simple worker. The two fall in love and after the summer, when they have to separate, it’s a tragedy for both of them. Years later they reunite: the girl, who has never forgotten her first love, is about to marry Lon, but she knows that first she must definitively close the Noah chapter.
First I marry you, then I spoil you – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm
Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Cast: George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geoffrey Rush, Billy Bob Thornton, Jack Kyle
Year: 2003
Plot: Miles Massey is a divorce lawyer from Los Angeles who finds the chance to turn his life around in a chance encounter with Marilyn Rexroth. The woman, however, is ambitious and careerist and seeks economic independence through a convenient marriage. Initially, the lawyer tries to frame her to prevent her client from being forced to pay her alimony, but she decides to take revenge by dropping Miles at her feet.
The other proposals
The Amazing Spider-Man 2-The Power of Electro – TV8, 9.30pm
Director: Marc Webb
Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Sally Field, Paul Giamatti, Felicity Jones, Colm Feore
Year: 2014
Countdown – Rai 4, 9.20 pm
Director: Justin Dec
Cast: Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, PJ Byrne
Year: 2019
The mummy-The return – 8 pm, 9.05 pm
Director: Stephen Sommers
Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo
Year: 2000
Hostiles – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm
Director: Scott Cooper
Cast: Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Ben Foster, Stephen Lang, Rory Cochrane
Year: 2017
Se son rose – Cine34, 9.00 pm
Directed by: Leonardo Pieraccioni
Cast: Leonardo Pieraccioni, Elena Cucci, Michela Andreozzi, Caterina Murino, Claudia Pandolfi
Year: 2018
It’s Christmas, Eve – Paramount Network, 9.10pm
Director: Tibor Takacs
Cast: LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes, Gwynyth Walsh, Lara Gilchrist
Year: 2018
Ted 2 – Italy 2, 9.15 pm
Director: Seth MacFarlane
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Morgan Freeman, Jessica Barth, Giovanni Ribisi, Patrick Warburton, Sam J. Jones, John Slattery, Michael Dorn, John Carroll Lynch, Liam Neeson, Dennis Haysbert
Year: 2015
Walking with Daisy – Cielo, 9.15 pm
Director: Bruce Beresford
Cast: Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman, Dan Aykroyd, Patti LuPone, Esther Rolle
Year: 1989
Amber Alert – Missing minors alarm – Spike, 9.30 pm
Director: Philippe Gagnon
Cast: Alaina Huffman, Damon Runyan, Kyle Mac, Cameron Brodeur
Year: 2016
The place of shadows – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm
Director: Stephen Sommers
Cast: Anton Yelchin, Willem Dafoe, Addison Timlin, Ashley Sommers, Leonor Varela, Laurel Harris, Melissa Ordway, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Shuler Hensley, Nico Tortorella, Matthew Page, Kyle McKeever
Year: 2013