Tonight on TV: the films of today 22 November

We are starting a new week and we hope that you already want to see cinema also to be seen comfortably at home. So for tonight arm yourself with herbal tea, cover and remote control to enjoy some good movies. In the schedules of the various free-to-air and satellite channels we find titles with a high rate of romance like The Pages of Our Lives Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, but also of action like Jack Ryan-The initiation starring Chris Pine.

Then make way for the kleenex effect with The Pursuit of Happiness with Will Smith, but also for pure fun with Before I get married, then I ruin you with George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

And these are just a few examples …

The titles not to be missed

Jack Ryan-The initiation – Italy 1, 9.20 pm

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Cast: Chris Pine, Kenneth Branagh, Keira Knightley, Kevin Costner, Peter Andersson, Nonso Anozie

Year: 2014

Plot: Jack Ryan is a Wall Street analyst who is recruited by a CIA agent to investigate a global financial terrorist deal. When a web is discovered that threatens to sink the American economy, Jack must get away from his daily life and go straight to Moscow to confront a Russian businessman behind this intrigue.

The pursuit of happiness – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Cast: Will Smith, Thandie Newton, Jaden Smith, Chandler Bolt, Domenic Bove

Year: 2006

Plot: Chris Gardner is a single parent who struggles every day to raise his child while trying to fulfill the dream of a better and dignified life for both of them.

The pages of our life – La5, 9.10 pm

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, James Garner, Tim Ivey, Gena Rowlands

Year: 2004

Plot: We are in the 1940s, in North Carolina. Annie Hamilton is on vacation with her wealthy family and meets Noah Calhoun, a simple worker. The two fall in love and after the summer, when they have to separate, it’s a tragedy for both of them. Years later they reunite: the girl, who has never forgotten her first love, is about to marry Lon, but she knows that first she must definitively close the Noah chapter.

First I marry you, then I spoil you – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm

Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Cast: George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geoffrey Rush, Billy Bob Thornton, Jack Kyle

Year: 2003

Plot: Miles Massey is a divorce lawyer from Los Angeles who finds the chance to turn his life around in a chance encounter with Marilyn Rexroth. The woman, however, is ambitious and careerist and seeks economic independence through a convenient marriage. Initially, the lawyer tries to frame her to prevent her client from being forced to pay her alimony, but she decides to take revenge by dropping Miles at her feet.

The other proposals

The Amazing Spider-Man 2-The Power of Electro – TV8, 9.30pm

Director: Marc Webb

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Sally Field, Paul Giamatti, Felicity Jones, Colm Feore

Year: 2014

Countdown – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Justin Dec

Cast: Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, PJ Byrne

Year: 2019

The mummy-The return – 8 pm, 9.05 pm

Director: Stephen Sommers

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo

Year: 2000

Hostiles – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Ben Foster, Stephen Lang, Rory Cochrane

Year: 2017

Se son rose – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Leonardo Pieraccioni

Cast: Leonardo Pieraccioni, Elena Cucci, Michela Andreozzi, Caterina Murino, Claudia Pandolfi

Year: 2018

It’s Christmas, Eve – Paramount Network, 9.10pm

Director: Tibor Takacs

Cast: LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes, Gwynyth Walsh, Lara Gilchrist

Year: 2018

Ted 2 – Italy 2, 9.15 pm

Director: Seth MacFarlane

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Morgan Freeman, Jessica Barth, Giovanni Ribisi, Patrick Warburton, Sam J. Jones, John Slattery, Michael Dorn, John Carroll Lynch, Liam Neeson, Dennis Haysbert

Year: 2015

Walking with Daisy – Cielo, 9.15 pm

Director: Bruce Beresford

Cast: Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman, Dan Aykroyd, Patti LuPone, Esther Rolle

Year: 1989

Amber Alert – Missing minors alarm – Spike, 9.30 pm

Director: Philippe Gagnon

Cast: Alaina Huffman, Damon Runyan, Kyle Mac, Cameron Brodeur

Year: 2016

The place of shadows – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm

Director: Stephen Sommers

Cast: Anton Yelchin, Willem Dafoe, Addison Timlin, Ashley Sommers, Leonor Varela, Laurel Harris, Melissa Ordway, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Shuler Hensley, Nico Tortorella, Matthew Page, Kyle McKeever

Year: 2013