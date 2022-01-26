Tonight on TV: the films of today 26 January

We are at the halfway point of the week, the countdown for the weekend has begun and the desire for a little relaxation is felt. So if for tonight your program is sofa, cover and TV, we recommend the films in prime time programming. There is, for example, Loose Mines or one of the jewels designed by Ferzan Ozpetek with Riccardo Scamarcio and Alessandro Preziosi.

Or there’s the beautiful Atonement, based on Ian McEwan’s best seller of the same name, starring Keira Knightley.

Then, always in view of the Day of Remembrance on January 27, we recommend watching the touching film Lessons of Persian.

The titles not to be missed

Persian lessons – Rai 1, at 21.25

Director: Vadim Perelman

Cast: Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Lars Eidinger, Jonas Nay, David Schutter

Year: 2020

We are in 1942. Gilles is a Belgian Jew who is arrested and, to escape a summary execution, lies pretending to be Persian thanks to a Farsi book he owns. By a strange chance he will find himself teaching this language, which he does not know at all, to the director of the Nazi camp Koch who, once the war is over, dreams of opening a restaurant in Iran. So in order to survive Gilles is forced to invent a language made of meaningless words and sounds; the unusual relationship between him and the director, however, will end up arousing the jealousies of the prisoners and the SS. So for Gilles keeping the secret will become more and more difficult.

Loose cannons – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: Ferzan Ozpetek

Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Alessandro Preziosi, Nicole Grimaudo, Elena Sofia Ricci, Lunetta Savino, Ennio Fantastichini, Ilaria Occhini

Year: 2010

Plot: Stefania and Vincenzo are anxiously awaiting the return of their son Tommaso. With them the rest of the family, from aunt Luciana to the grandmother, up to the sisters Elena and Alba, as well as her best friend. Their hope is that the young man agrees to support his brother Antonio in the management of the family pasta factory. However, no one has come to terms with destiny and also for this reason Thomas will find himself staying at his parents’ house longer than he had foreseen.

Atonement – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm

Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, Saoirse Ronan, Romola Garai, Vanessa Redgrave, Benedict Cumberbatch, Juno Temple, Patrick Kennedy

Year: 2007

Plot: We are in England, in the summer of 1935. Briony Tallis, an aspiring 13-year-old writer, accuses her sister Cecilia’s lover of committing a crime for which she has no fault. Robbie Turner finds himself so caught up in an investigation that he will ruin his life and that of those around him, due to a young girl’s wild imagination.

The other proposals

Man on Fire-The fire of revenge – Rai 2, at 21.20

Director: Tony Scott

Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Radha Mitchell, Christopher Walken, Mickey Rourke

Year: 2004

Solis-Trap in space – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Carl Strathie

Cast: Alice Lowe, Sid Phoenix, Henry Douthwaite, Kate Coogan, Charlette Kilby

Year: 2018

Survivors – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Craig Zobel

Cast: Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Olivia McLouglin

Year: 2015

Was a star born? – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Lucio Pellegrini

Cast: Luciana Littizzetto, Rocco Papaleo, Pietro Castellitto, Michela Cescon, Gisella Burinato, Cristina Odasso, Alice Torriani

Year: 2011

The Mask-From zero to myth – 27, 21.05

Director: Chuck Russell

Cast: Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, Peter Riegert, Amy Yasbeck, Richard Jeni

Year: 1994

At the risk of his life – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Peter Hyams

Cast: Jean Claude Van Damme, Powers Boothe, Raymond J. Barry

Year: 1995

All roads lead to Rome – La5, at 21.10

Director: Ella Lemhagen

Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie Day, Claudia Cardinale, Raoul Bova, Paz Vega

Year: 2015

San Andreas Mega Quake – Sky, 9.15pm

Director: HM Coakley

Cast: Liz Fenning, Christie Nicholls, Sarah J. Bartholomew, Joseph Michael Harris

Year: 2019

Escape from Christmas – La7d, 9.30 pm

Director: Joe Roth

Cast: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd, M. Emmet Walsh, Elizabeth Franz

Year: 2004