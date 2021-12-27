Tonight on TV: the films of today 27 December

The last week of 2021 has begun. We have left Christmas behind, but the festive atmosphere remains, even in the schedules of the various TV channels (free to air and satellite). This is demonstrated by the fact that cinema is given ample space with films for all tastes, which can be seen with the family. A few examples? There is Cinderella in Kenneth Branagh’s version (with Lily James and Richard Madden), or The Chocolate Factory signed by Tim Burton (starring Johnny Depp).

An Italian classic to review? We just have to cry, directed and starring Massimo Troisi and Roberto Benigni.

Then, waiting for the release of Matrix Resurrections (scheduled for January 1st), why not review the first chapter of the saga or the 1999 Matrix, always starring Keanu Reeves.

The titles not to be missed

Cinderella – Rai 1, at 21.25

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Cast: Lily James, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Chaplin, Cate Blanchett, Stellan Skarsgard, Hayley Atwell

Year: 2015

Plot: She has a happy childhood, until her mother passes away and her father remarries with Lady Tremaine, a domineering and ambitious woman who already has two daughters. After the loss of her father, Ella finds herself working as a servant at his house, so much so that her stepsisters call Cinderella. One day, in search of a moment of peace, Ella flees on horseback into the woods where she meets Kit, a courteous boy who works in the palace and in the service of the king. The meeting makes her heart beat and so she decides to participate in the royal ball open to surprise subjects. At home, of course, they try to stop him but she has, unbeknownst to her, a fairy godmother who watches over her.

Matrix – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Andy Wachowski, Larry Wachowski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster, Joe Pantoliano, Marcus Chong, Julian Arahanga, Matt Doran, Belinda McClory, Anthony Ray Parker, Paul Goddard, Robert Taylor

Year: 1999

Plot: There are two realities: one is the existence we lead every day, the other is hidden. The hacker Neo is intent on uncovering the truth about the Matrix, a computer-generated virtual world created to keep people in check. This is why he sets out on the trail of Morpheus, the only one who could help him.

We just have to cry – Rete 4, at 21.25

Directed by: Massimo Troisi and Roberto Benigni

Cast: Massimo Troisi, Roberto Benigni, Amanda Sandrelli, Iris Peynado, Carlo Monni, Livia Venturini, Elisabetta Pozzi, Paolo Bonacelli, Stefano Gragnani

Year: 1984

Plot: An elementary school teacher named Saverio finds himself catapulted, with the janitor Mario. in 1492. The strange couple, having taken note of the situation, will decide to go to Palos, in Andalusia, to stop Christopher Columbus and prevent him from discovering the Americas.

The Chocolate Factory – Sky Cinema Family, 9.00 pm

Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Christopher Lee

Year: 2005

Plot: A contest is launched: five golden tickets are hidden in as many chocolate bars and the children who manage to find them will be able to visit the famous Chocolate Factory of Mr. Willy Wonka and thus get in touch with his magical and sweet world. Among those who hope to have a chance to win Charlie Bucket, a poor kid who happens to be able to make his dream come true.

The other proposals

Independence Day – Italy 1, 9.20 pm

Director: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Will Smith, Mary McDonnell, Robert Loggia

Year: 1996

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – TV8, 9.30pm

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott, Alison Doody, John Rhys-Davies, River Phoenix

Year: 1989

How I kill your bodyguard – Rai 4, at 21.20

Director: Patrick Hughes

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek

Year: 2017

The giant – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: George Stevens

Cast: Rock Hudson, Elizabeth Taylor, James Dean, Carroll Baker

Year: 1956

Dad’s girlfriend – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Enrico Oldoini

Cast: Massimo Boldi, Simona Ventura, Elisabetta Canalis, Natalia Bush, Martina Pinto, Nino Frassica, Enzo Salvi, Biagio Izzo, Bruno Arena, Davide Silvestri

Year: 2008

A Prince for Christmas – Paramount Network, 9.10pm

Director: Fred Olen Ray

Cast: Viva Bianca, Kirk Barker, Aaron O’Connell, Maxwell Caulfield

Year: 2015

42 – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Brian Helgeland

Cast: Harrison Ford, Chadwick Boseman, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni, TR Knight, Alan Tudyk, John C. McGinley, Lucas Black, Ryan Merriman, Jud Tylor, Brett Cullen, Andre Holland, Max Gail, Toby Huss, Hamish Linklater

Year: 2013

Taste of Christmas – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Allan Harmon

Cast: Brendon Zub, Laura Bell Bundy, Paloma Kwiatkowski, Johannah Newmarch

Year: 2017

Tremors 3: back to perfection – Italy 2, 9.15 pm

Director: Brent Maddock

Cast: Michael Gross, Shawn Christian, Susan Chuang, Charlotte Stewart

Year: 2001

Portrait of the young girl on fire – Heaven, 9.15 pm

Director: Celine Sciamma

Cast: Noemie Merlant, Adele Haenel, Luana Bajrami, Valeria Golino

Year: 2019

The Three Investigators and the Castle of Terror – Spike, 9.30pm

Director: Florian Baxmeyer

Cast: Chancellor Miller, Nick Price, Cameron Monaghan, James Faulkner

Year: 2009

Heart of the Sea-The origins of Moby Dick – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm

Director: Ron Howard

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy, Charlotte Riley, Paul Anderson

Year: 2015