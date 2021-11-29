Tonight on TV: the films of today 29 November

How to start the week in the best way, after the classic busy day? With a pinch of cinema, to be seen on TV. Tonight, for example, there is a tasty first TV: it is And we like assholes stayed to watch, the new film by Pif (aka Pierfrancesco Diliberto) starring Fabio De Luigi, fresh from participation in the Rome Film Festival.

Other recommended titles? If you love action you go from Lucy by Luc Besson with Scarlett Johansson to L’immortale by and with Marco D’Amore.

The titles not to be missed

Lucy – Italy 1, 9.20 pm

Director: Luc Besson

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Amr Waked, Choi Min-sik, Pilou Asbæk, Analigh Tipton

Year: 2014

Plot: Lucy Miller is a carefree student who leads a busy, fun-filled life in Taipei. Her boyfriend Richard is a very unreliable type, so much so that he asks her to deliver a mysterious briefcase in her place, putting her in trouble. The girl, in fact, accepts and when she goes to the appointment she finds the ruthless boss Mr. Jang waiting for her, who kidnaps Lucy to use her as a drug courier.

The immortal – Heaven, 9.15 pm

Director: Marco D’Amore

Cast: Marco D’Amore, Giuseppe Aiello, Salvatore D’Onofrio, Giovanni Vastarella, Marianna Robustelli, Martina Attanasio, Gennaro Di Colandrea

Year: 2019

Plot: While the body of Ciro Di Marzio is sinking in the dark waters of the Gulf of Naples, memories emerge. Thus we are projected into 1980, when the body of the newborn Ciro, still alive, is found in the rubble of a collapsed building. Ten years later we find Ciro grown up and forced to survive on the streets of Naples, struggling with what will be his criminal education.

And we like assholes stood and watched – Sky Cinema 1, 9.15 pm

Director: Pierfrancesco Diliberto (Pif)

Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Ilenia Pastorelli, Pif, Valeria Solarino, Maurizio Marchetti, Maurizio Lombardi, Eamon Farren

Year: 2021

Plot: Arturo is a rampant manager who, unknowingly, introduces the algorithm that will make it superfluous in his company. Thus he loses, in one stroke, his job but also his girlfriend and friends. In order not to be left without a roof, he adapts to work as a rider for FUUBER, a large multinational, technology giant. The only consolation to his loneliness is Stella, a hologram born from an app developed by FUUBER herself. But after the first week of free trial, when Arturo is now tied to the figure of Stella, he cannot afford to renew his subscription. Arturo will find himself forced to work hard to find love and freedom, if they really exist.

The other proposals

Lucky – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Natasha Kermani

Cast: Brea Grant, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe, Kausar Mohammed, Dhruv Uday Singh

Year: 2020

Where the earth is hot – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: Anthony Mann

Cast: Gary Cooper, Julie London, Lee J. Cobb, Arthur O’Connell

Year: 1958

I Mostri Oggi – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Enrico Oldoini

Cast: Diego Abatantuono, Sabrina Ferilli, Giorgio Panariello, Claudio Bisio, Angela Finocchiaro, Carlo Buccirosso, Ottavia Piccolo, Valeria De Franciscis

Year: 2009

Christmas Under Wraps – Paramount Network, 9.10 pm

Director: Peter Sullivan

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell, Robert Pine, Kendra Mylnechuk

Year: 2014

Barriere – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Denzel Washington

Cast: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen Henderson, Jovan Adepo

Year: 2016

Bad neighbors – Italy 2, 9.15 pm

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Zac Efron, Dave Franco, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Johnson, Lisa Kudrow, Chasty Ballesteros, Carla Gallo, Ali Cobrin

Year: 2014

A dream for tomorrow – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Mimi Leder

Cast: Kevin Spacey, Helen Hunt, Haley Joel Osment, Jay Mohr, James Caviezel

Year: 2000

Swept Under-On the trail of the serial killer – Spike, 9.30 pm

Director: Michel Poulette

Cast: Devin Kelley, Aaron Ashmore, Stephen Bogaert, Brett Ryan, Joanne Boland, Andre Bedard, Stephanie Costa, Vladimir Jon Cubrt, Christopher de Courcy-Ireland, Marianne Farley

Year: 2015

Hercules-The legend begins – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm

Director: Renny Harlin

Cast: Kellan Lutz, Gaia Weiss, Scott Adkins, Roxanne Mckee

Year: 2014