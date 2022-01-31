Tonight on TV: the films of today 31 January

We know that this week on TV the attention will be focused on the 72nd Sanremo Festival, but never forget the seventh art and so here we are to tell you about the films broadcast tonight on the various channels.

Among the unmissable titles there is certainly Marilyn has black eyes with Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone, released only a few months ago at the cinema.

Then there are films inspired by real characters or Diana-The secret story of Lady D played by Naomi Watts and Boy Erased-Lives canceled with Nicole Kidman and Russel Crowe.

The titles not to be missed

Boy Erased-Lives deleted – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Joel Edgerton

Cast: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Joel Edgerton

Year: 2018

Plot: Jared is a young man of uprightness and respect for healthy American values, the son of an Arkansas Baptist pastor and a devoted mother. But when he reveals his homosexuality to his family, it’s a real cold shower for them. Thus begins the ordeal of the young Jared, forced to participate in a rigid conversion therapy with the severe therapist Victor, who leads the recovery program called Love in Action to avoid being marginalized by the family, the community and the church itself. Inspired by the real life of Garrard Conley.

Diana-The secret story of Lady D – La5, 9.10 pm

Director: Oliver Hirschbiegel

Cast: Naomi Watts, Naveen Andrews, Douglas Hodge, Charles Edwards, Geraldine James, Juliet Stevenson, Cas Anvar, Daniel Pirrie

Year: 2013

Plot: We are in September 1995. After the separation from Prince Charles of England, Diana meets Hasnat Kahn, a fascinating cardiac surgeon of Pakistani aristocratic origin. Something immediately snaps between them and, although they are both imprisoned in very different situations, they end up falling in love. While living the new love, Diana divorces Carlo and the newspapers do not stop talking about her, also because of her commitment in the anti-mine campaign, her attention to social problems and her travels around the world to support charities. . Soon the press also discovers her new relationship and so Hasnat, cornered, decides to end with Diana breaking her heart. So in the summer of 1997, to console herself (and also make the man jealous), she starts dating Dodi Al Fayed.

Marilyn has black eyes – Sky Cinema 1, 9.15 pm

Director: Simone Godano

Cast: Stefano Accorsi, Miriam Leone, Thomas Trabacchi, Mario Pirrello, Orietta Notari, Marco Messeri, Andrea Di Casa

Year: 2021

Plot: Clara is so good at lying that she is the first to believe his lies. Vital and chaotic, she has some trouble keeping her urges in check. Diego, on the other hand, is the exact opposite of her: a man tried by events, with various psychoses and continuous fits of anger. The two find themselves in a day center for the rehab of disturbed people. The test that awaits them seems impossible: they have to manage a restaurant in the Center avoiding any conflict with the rest of the group. Too bad they don’t have any kind of aptitude for successful businesses. However, the two will soon begin to discover that unity is really strength.

The other proposals

An unexpected love – TV8, 9.30 pm

Director: Gary Yates

Cast: Kavan Smith, Danica McKellar, Bruce Boxleitner, Tammy Gillis

Year: 2016

Armageddon-Final Judgment – Nine, 9.25pm

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Bruce Willis, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Will Patton

Year: 1998

Sleight-Magic – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: JD Dillard

Cast: Dule Hill, Seychelle Gabriel, Lyndsi LaRose, Jacob Latimore, Sasheer Zamata

Year: 2017

Man of Tai Chi – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Keanu Reeves

Cast: Tiger Hu Chen, Keanu Reeves, Karen Mok, Iko Uwais, Jeremy Marinas, Steven Dasz, Michael Chan, Brahim Achabbakhe, Helene Leclerc, Ocean Hou

Year: 2013

I don’t believe in anyone – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: Tom Gries

Cast: Charles Bronson, Ben Johnson, Jill Ireland, Richrad Crenna

Year: 1975

The high school student in the repeating class – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Mariano Laurenti

Cast: Gloria Guida, Alvaro Vitali, Lino Banfi, Gianfranco D’Angelo, Rodolfo Bigotti

Year: 1978

Free exit – 27, 21.10

Director: Peter and Bobby Farrelly

Cast: Owen Wilson, Alexandra Daddario, Alyssa Milano, Christina Applegate, Jenna Fischer, Jason Sudeikis, Richard Jenkins, Vanessa Angel, Stephen Merchant, Tyler Hoechlin, Nicky Whelan

Year: 2011

The stronghold: La roccaforte – Italia 2, 9.15 pm

Director: Yuriy Kovalyov

Cast: Ivan Denysenko, Georgi Derevyanskyi, Daniil Kamenskyi, Oleksandr Komarov, Eva Koshova, Stanislava Krasovska, Roman Lutskyi

Year: 2017

Suskind-The wings of innocence – Heaven, 9.15 pm

Director: Rudolf Van den Berg

Cast: Jeroen Spitzenberger, Katja Herbers Karl Markovics, Tygo Gernandt

Year 2012