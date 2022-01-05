Tonight on TV: the films of today 5th January

We are on the eve of Epiphany and to get in the right mood we recommend some films to see on TV, perhaps with the whole family. Tonight, for example, you can immerse yourself again in the beautiful story of Heidi or in that of Professor Cenerentolo by and with Leonardo Pieraccioni.

Do you love costume films? You can review The Age of Innocence with Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Rider and Michelle Pfeiffer.

And then off to the dives in the golden age of Hollywood with the cult Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant and Tony Curtis.

The titles not to be missed

Heidi – Rai 1, at 9.25pm

Director: Alain Gsponer

Cast: Bruno Ganz, Anuk Steffen, Katharina Schüttler, Quirin Agrippi, Isabelle Ottmann, Anna Schinz, Rebecca Indermaur

Year: 2015

Plot: Little Heidi lives with her aunt Dete, but at a certain point she is forced to entrust her to her grandfather, who is in a village in the Swiss mountains where he does not enjoy a good reputation due to his gruff character. A character that will be softened by the presence of Heidi, who will soon get used to life in the mountains in the company of the goats and her new friend Peter. But one day her aunt will return to take her to Frankfurt, to Mr. Sesemann’s house, where he will meet his daughter Clara (confined to a wheelchair) and Miss Rottenmeier, the strict housekeeper. Heidi will try to adapt, but will always miss her grandfather and the mountain she decides to return to.

Professor Cenerentolo – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Directed by: Leonardo Pieraccioni

Cast: Leonardo Pieraccioni, Laura Chiatti, Davide Marotta, Sergio Friscia, Massimo Ceccherini, Nicola Acunzo, Flavio Insinna

Year: 2015

Plot: To avoid the bankruptcy of his company, Umberto attempted a clumsy heist at the bank with an employee, which led him to jail for four years. However, he is allowed to work in the village library where, during a debate open to the public, he meets Morgana who is unaware of his condition. Umberto, taking advantage of the misunderstanding, begins to frequent her during working hours in the library. But every day by midnight, just like Cinderella, he must rush back to the facility to prevent the prison director from revoking his permit to work outdoors.

Operation Sottoveste – La7d, 9.30 pm

Director: Blake Edwards

Cast: Cary Grant, Tony Curtis, Joan O’Brien, Dina Merrill

Year: 1959

Plot: Partially restored after a bombing, thanks to the inventive skills of the officer Nick Holden, the submarine Sea Tiger resumes its movements in the Pacific, under the command of Captain Sherman. After landing on a small island for supplies, Holden gets some female officers left cut off from the departments to be boarded.

The age of innocence – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Rider, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mary Beth Hurt, Stuart Wilson, Geraldine Chaplin, Sian Phillips

Year: 2013

Plot: We are in New York, at the end of the 1900s. Newland is a wealthy young lawyer who falls in love with a disgraced countess from an unhappy marriage to an overbearing husband. The boy, however, is engaged to May and the social conventions of the time will force him to resign.

The other proposals

Big Game-Hunt for the President – Italy 1, 9.20 pm

Director: Jalmari Helander

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila, Felicity Huffman, Victor Garber, Ted Levine, Jim Broadbent, Ray Stevenson, Mehmet Kurtulus, Jaymes Butler, Ken Thomas, Jorma Tommila

Year: 2014

Valhalla-At the side of the gods – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Fenar Ahmad

Cast: Roland Moller, Patricia Schumann, Stine Fischer Christensen, Salome Gunnarsdottir, Ali Sivandi

Year: 2019

X-Men origins: Wolverine – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Gavin Hood

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, Lynn Collins, Danny Huston, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Kitsch, Dominic Monaghan, Daniel Henney, Kevin Durand, Scott Adkins

Year: 2009

Wolf! Wolf! – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Carlo Verdone

Cast: Carlo Verdone, Francesca Neri, Sergio Rubini, Barry Morse

Year: 1992

The mysteries of Aurora Teagarden-Vanished into thin air – Paramount Network, 9.10pm

Director: Terry Ingram

Cast: Candace Cameron Bure, Lexa Doig, Marilu Henner, Niall Matter

Year: 2018

Jurassic Park – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Ariana Richards, Joseph Mazzello

Year: 1992

Ruby Red III-Emerald green – La5, 9.10 pm

Director: Felix Fuchssteiner, Katharina Schode

Cast: Maria Ehrich, Jannis Niewhoner, Laura Berlin, Lion Wasczyk

Year: 2016

Ice Quake – Sky, 9.15 pm

Director: Paul Ziller

Cast: Brendan Fehr, Jodelle Ferland, Victor Garber, Holly Elissa

Year: 2010

In search of Vivian Maier – laF, 9.10 pm

Director: John Maloof, Charlie Siskel

Cast: Vivian Maier

Year: 2013

San Andreas – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm

Director: Brad Peyton

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Art Parkinson, Hugo Johnstone-Burt, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, Colton Haynes, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Minogue, Marissa Neitling

Year: 2015