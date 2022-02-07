Tonight on TV: the films of today 7 February

We are returning from full immersion in Sanremo and probably many of you are still in the music-addicted mood. So for tonight, among the recommended films, we can’t help but highlight Vasco Rossi-This story here, a documentary dedicated to the legendary rocker from Zocca.

Vasco just turns 70 today (as well as celebrating the fortieth anniversary of his first participation in the Sanremo Festival with Vado al massimo).

If you want more, you can indulge in period films (from different eras) such as Maverick (with Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster) or The Girl with a Pearl Earring (with Colin Firth and Scarlett Johansson), but also a good comedy romantic with Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston or And finally Polly arrives.

The films not to be missed

Vasco Rossi-This story here – Nine, at 21.25

Directed by: Alessandro Paris and Sibylle Righetti

Cast: Vasco Rossi, Stef Burns, Gaetano Curreri, Manola Righetti, Marco Gherardi, Lucio Serra, Angelo Righetti, Giuliano Riva, Marco Manzini, Maurizio Ferlito

Year: 2011

Plot: Documentary that tells the musical and artistic journey through his voice and a rich and unpublished repertoire material. Super 8 films, family photographs, amateur VHS, old radio recordings help to draw an authentic picture of the Emilian rocker. Vasco accompanies us along the stages of the journey that from Zocca, in the province of Modena, led him to success and in outlining, without ever taking himself too seriously, his personal history, his words also give us back an era and a generation . Beside him, friends, the affections of a lifetime and the musicians who have always followed him lead us to the discovery of that special place made of memories, nostalgia, rebellion, freedom and talent where his songs are born.

Maverick – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: Richard Donner

Cast: Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster, James Garner, Graham Greene, James Coburn

Year: 1994

Plot: Bret Maverick is a rather singular figure in the panorama of the West: he is an inveterate gambler, he prefers milk to whiskey and, when he has to get out of trouble, he prefers to use cunning rather than violence. However, despite his talents, he often happens to be scammed by friends and enemies. The bad Angel, for example, ambushes him, while the bizarre named Commodore deceives him. And as if that weren’t enough, on his way he meets a talented as well as charming female cookie.

The Girl with a Pearl Earring – Heaven, 9.15 pm

Director: Peter Webber

Cast: Colin Firth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Wilkinson, Judy Parfitt, Cillian Murphy

Year: 2003

Plot: Griet is taken into service in the house of the painter Johannes Vermeer, who immediately feels attracted to the girl. It will be his patron, van Ruijven, to convince him to ask her to pose for a painting.

And finally Polly arrives – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm

Director: John Hamburg

Cast: Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Debra Messing, Hank Azaria, Alec Baldwin

Year: 2004

Plot: Reuben Feffer is a brilliant insurance expert who, even in his daily life, calculates the risk and consequences of every single action in a maniacal way. Too bad that fate manages to surprise him too, given that during his honeymoon, however, he finds his wife in bed with a diving instructor. But then in his life Polly will arrive, a decidedly unconventional woman.

The other proposals

The Condemned-L’Isola della Morte – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Scott Wiper

Cast: Steve Austin, Vinnie Jones, Robert Mammone, Tory Mussett

Year: 2007

Blade Trinity – 20, 21.05

Director: David S. Goyer

Cast: Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson, Dominic Purcell, Jessica Biel, Parker Posey, Ryan Reynolds

Year: 2004

You know her Claudia – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Massimo Venier

Cast: Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti, Giacomo Poretti, Paola Cortellesi

Year: 2004

Baywatch – 27, 9.10 pm

Director: Seth Gordon

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach

Year: 2017

The Town – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Ben Affleck

Cast: Blake Lively, Ben Affleck, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Rebecca Hall, Chris Cooper, Slaine, Brian Scannell, Gary Galone, Jeff Martineau

Year: 2010

Wolfhound – Italy 2, 9.15 pm

Director: Nikolay Lebedev

Cast: Aleksandr Bukharov, Oksana Akinshina, Aleksandr Domogarov, Igor Petrenko, Juozas Budraitis, Rezo Esadze, Artyom Semakin, Nina Usedva, Natalya Varley, Tatyana Lyutayeva

Year: 2007

Inga Lindstrom-Second chance – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Martin Gies

Cast: Alexandra von Schwerin, Bert Tischendorf, Gotz Schubert, Jordis Richter, Finja Martens

Year: 2015