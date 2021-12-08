Tonight on TV: the films of today 8 December
On holidays, one of the most beautiful things is being with the family, perhaps at home (in the heat). So if this is your schedule for tonight, why not take a couple of hours to watch a movie on TV? In December, the schedules of the various channels (both free and satellite) are declined in this direction.
And so in today’s prime time we find evegreen (but always splendid) stories like Remi (with Maleaume Paquin, Daniel Auteuil and Virginie Ledoyen).
Or Oliver Twist (with Barney Clark and Ben Kingsley), but also spectacular visions like Jurassic World (with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard).
The titles not to be missed
Remi – Rai 1, at 9.25pm
Director: Antoine Blossier
Cast: Maleaume Paquin, Daniel Auteuil, Virginie Ledoyen, Jacques Perrin, Ludivine Sagnier, Simon Armstrong, Jérôme Cachon, Lisa Chabot, Nicola Duffett
Year: 2018
Plot: What are told are the adventures of little Remi, alongside the wandering musician Vitalis and his inseparable companions: the faithful dog Capi and the little monkey Joli-Couer. An extraordinary and exciting journey through France, made up of encounters and new friendships that will lead Remi to discover his true origins.
Oliver Twist – Iris, 9.00 pm
Director: Roman Polanski
Cast: Barney Clark, Ben Kingsley, Leanne Rowe, Mark Strong, Jamie Foreman
Year: 2005
Plot: Escaped from the institute of young orphans, little Oliver Twist joins a group of street thieves. On the first shot he is arrested by the police, but the testimony of a librarian clears him and so the boy is welcomed by Mr. Brownlow in his luxurious home. But the troubles for little Oliver are not over yet.
Jurassic World – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Irfan Khan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Judy Greer, Lauren Lapkus, Katie McGrath, Eddie J. Fernandez
Year: 2015
Plot: After the bankruptcy of Jurassic Park and the death of John Hammond, the entrepreneur Simon Masrani, owner of the Masrani Corporation, decides to acquire InGen, International Genetic Technologies. The aim is to reform and restructure the company, bringing it back to its old glory, and then open a new dinosaur park on Isla Nublar, called Jurassic World. The new Jurassic theme park, fully functional and built according to the ideas of John Hammond, was immediately a great success. However, over time, the visits drop and the group’s scientists design a new dinosaur.
The other proposals
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 – Italy 1, 9.20 pm
Director: James Gunn
Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell
Year: 2017
Revolt – Rai 4, 9.20 pm
Director: Joe Miale
Cast: Lee Pace, Be’re’nice Marlohe, Amy Louise Wilson, Kenneth Fok, Carl Roddam, Edwin Jay
Year: 2017
Hard Kill – 8pm, 9.05pm
Director: Matt Eskandari
Cast: Eva Marie, Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe, Lala Kent
Year: 2020
Hammamet – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm
Directed by: Gianni Amelio
Cast: Pierfrancesco Favino, Livia Rossi, Alberto Paradossi, Renato Carpentieri, Giuseppe Cederna
Year: 2020
Damn the day I met you – Cine34, 9.00 pm
Directed by: Carlo Verdone
Cast: Carlo Verdone, Margherita Buy, Elisabetta Pozzi, Alexis Meneloff
Year: 1992
Father’s Day Kindergarten – Paramount Network, 9.10pm
Director: Steve Carr
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin, Steve Zahn, Regina King, Kevin Nealon
Year: 2003
Write to me again – La5, 9.10 pm
Director: Christian Ditter
Cast: Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Tamsin Egerton, Jaime Winstone, Suki Waterhouse, Christian Cooke, Jamie Beamish, Ger Ryan, Lorcan Cranitch, Art Parkinson, Nick Lee, Lily Laight, Marion O’Dwyer
Year: 2014
Glacial attack – Sky, 9.15 pm
Director: Brian Trenchard-Smith
Cast: Michael Shanks, Alexandra Davies, Saskia Hampele, Indiana Evans
Year: 2010
Double cut – La7d, 9.30 pm
Director: Richard Marquand
Cast: Maria Mayenzet, Peter Coyote, Lance Henriksen, William Allen Young, Ben Hammer, Jeff Bridges, James Karen, Sanford Jensen, Woody Eney, Al Ruscio, Sarah Cunningham, Glenn Close
Year: 1985
Repairing the Living – laF, 9.10 pm
Director: Katell Quillevere
Cast: Tahar Rahim, Emmanuelle Seigner, Anne Dorval, Bouli Lanners
Year: 2016
The most beautiful school in the world – Sky Cinema 1, 9.15 pm
Director: Luca Miniero
Cast: Christian De Sica, Rocco Papaleo, Angela Finocchiaro, Miriam Leone, Lello Arena
Year: 2014