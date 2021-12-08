Tonight on TV: the films of today 8 December

On holidays, one of the most beautiful things is being with the family, perhaps at home (in the heat). So if this is your schedule for tonight, why not take a couple of hours to watch a movie on TV? In December, the schedules of the various channels (both free and satellite) are declined in this direction.

And so in today’s prime time we find evegreen (but always splendid) stories like Remi (with Maleaume Paquin, Daniel Auteuil and Virginie Ledoyen).

Or Oliver Twist (with Barney Clark and Ben Kingsley), but also spectacular visions like Jurassic World (with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard).

The titles not to be missed

Remi – Rai 1, at 9.25pm

Director: Antoine Blossier

Cast: Maleaume Paquin, Daniel Auteuil, Virginie Ledoyen, Jacques Perrin, Ludivine Sagnier, Simon Armstrong, Jérôme Cachon, Lisa Chabot, Nicola Duffett

Year: 2018

Plot: What are told are the adventures of little Remi, alongside the wandering musician Vitalis and his inseparable companions: the faithful dog Capi and the little monkey Joli-Couer. An extraordinary and exciting journey through France, made up of encounters and new friendships that will lead Remi to discover his true origins.

Oliver Twist – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Roman Polanski

Cast: Barney Clark, Ben Kingsley, Leanne Rowe, Mark Strong, Jamie Foreman

Year: 2005

Plot: Escaped from the institute of young orphans, little Oliver Twist joins a group of street thieves. On the first shot he is arrested by the police, but the testimony of a librarian clears him and so the boy is welcomed by Mr. Brownlow in his luxurious home. But the troubles for little Oliver are not over yet.

Jurassic World – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Irfan Khan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Judy Greer, Lauren Lapkus, Katie McGrath, Eddie J. Fernandez

Year: 2015

Plot: After the bankruptcy of Jurassic Park and the death of John Hammond, the entrepreneur Simon Masrani, owner of the Masrani Corporation, decides to acquire InGen, International Genetic Technologies. The aim is to reform and restructure the company, bringing it back to its old glory, and then open a new dinosaur park on Isla Nublar, called Jurassic World. The new Jurassic theme park, fully functional and built according to the ideas of John Hammond, was immediately a great success. However, over time, the visits drop and the group’s scientists design a new dinosaur.

The other proposals

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 – Italy 1, 9.20 pm

Director: James Gunn

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell

Year: 2017

Revolt – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Joe Miale

Cast: Lee Pace, Be’re’nice Marlohe, Amy Louise Wilson, Kenneth Fok, Carl Roddam, Edwin Jay

Year: 2017

Hard Kill – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Matt Eskandari

Cast: Eva Marie, Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe, Lala Kent

Year: 2020

Hammamet – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Directed by: Gianni Amelio

Cast: Pierfrancesco Favino, Livia Rossi, Alberto Paradossi, Renato Carpentieri, Giuseppe Cederna

Year: 2020

Damn the day I met you – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Carlo Verdone

Cast: Carlo Verdone, Margherita Buy, Elisabetta Pozzi, Alexis Meneloff

Year: 1992

Father’s Day Kindergarten – Paramount Network, 9.10pm

Director: Steve Carr

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin, Steve Zahn, Regina King, Kevin Nealon

Year: 2003

Write to me again – La5, 9.10 pm

Director: Christian Ditter

Cast: Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Tamsin Egerton, Jaime Winstone, Suki Waterhouse, Christian Cooke, Jamie Beamish, Ger Ryan, Lorcan Cranitch, Art Parkinson, Nick Lee, Lily Laight, Marion O’Dwyer

Year: 2014

Glacial attack – Sky, 9.15 pm

Director: Brian Trenchard-Smith

Cast: Michael Shanks, Alexandra Davies, Saskia Hampele, Indiana Evans

Year: 2010

Double cut – La7d, 9.30 pm

Director: Richard Marquand

Cast: Maria Mayenzet, Peter Coyote, Lance Henriksen, William Allen Young, Ben Hammer, Jeff Bridges, James Karen, Sanford Jensen, Woody Eney, Al Ruscio, Sarah Cunningham, Glenn Close

Year: 1985

Repairing the Living – laF, 9.10 pm

Director: Katell Quillevere

Cast: Tahar Rahim, Emmanuelle Seigner, Anne Dorval, Bouli Lanners

Year: 2016

The most beautiful school in the world – Sky Cinema 1, 9.15 pm

Director: Luca Miniero

Cast: Christian De Sica, Rocco Papaleo, Angela Finocchiaro, Miriam Leone, Lello Arena

Year: 2014