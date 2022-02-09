Tonight on TV: the films of today 9 February

Have no plans for tonight? So, as always, we recommend that you sit in front of the TV to see some good movies. In the first plain view, for example, there is the touching What you leave me about you with KJ Apa and Britt Robertson. Instead, if you want less poignant love stories, you can focus on You remember me, with Ambra Angiolini and Edoardo Leo.
Want to have a good laugh? It is worth (re) seeing Friends to die, an all-female comedy with the irresistible Claudia Gerini, Cristiana Capotondi and Sabrina Impacciatore.
The titles not to be missed
What do you leave me about you – Rai 1, at 21.25
Director: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin
Cast: KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise, Shania Twain, Melissa Roxburgh, Abigail Cowen, Nathan Parsons
Year: 2020
Plot: In October 2000, singer Jeremy Camp decides to marry Melissa, knowing that she is suffering from an incurable disease, so much so that the woman dies four months later. The bereavement makes him reflect deeply on his own existence and after two years he remarries with the singer Adrienne Liesching. All this inspires him the song I Still Believe, one of his greatest hits of him, in which he claims that he has not lost faith despite all adversities.
Friends to die for – Nine, 9.25pm
Directed by: Giorgia Farina
Cast: Claudia Gerini, Cristiana Capotondi, Sabrina Impacciatore, Vinicio Marchioni, Marina Confalone, Corrado Fortuna, Antonella Attili, Tommaso Ramenghi, Adriano Chiaramida, Gaetano Aronica, Aurora Quattrocchi, Lucia Sardo
Year: 2013
Plot: Gilda has long since moved to a small southern island and earns her living as a prostitute. During one summer, her destiny intersects with that of Olivia and Crocetta, two native women, the first happy wife and the second ugly one brings bad luck. The three will in fact find themselves joining forces to deflect the suspicions of Commissioner Nino Malachia, convinced (probably rightly) that they have something to hide.
Remember me – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm
Director: Rolando Ravello
Cast: Ambra Angiolini, Edoardo Leo, Paolo Calabresi, Ennio Fantastichini, Susy Laude, Pia Engleberth, Manuel Pischedda
Year: 2014
Plot: Bea is a young woman suffering from narcolepsy and memory loss following major emotional shocks, who has to deal with life, work and family. Instead, Ricky is the author of unlikely children’s stories, who shares a house with a couple and suffers from a disease or is a kleptomaniac. Both treated by the same therapist, they end up meeting and for Ricky it is love at first sight, starting a funny and stubborn courtship.
The other proposals
Into the Storm – Rai 4, 9.20 pm
Director: Steven Which
Cast: Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeremy Sumpter, Nathan Kress
Year: 2014
Big Game-Hunt for the President – 8pm, 9.05pm
Director: Jalmari Helander
Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila, Felicity Huffman, Victor Garber, Ted Levine, Jim Broadbent, Ray Stevenson, Mehmet Kurtulus, Jaymes Butler, Ken Thomas, Jorma Tommila
Year: 2014
All my nights – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm
Directed by: Manfredi Lucibello
Cast: Barbora Bobulova, Alessio Boni, Benedetta Porcaroli, Carolina Rey
Year: 2018
How beautiful it is to make love – Cine34, 9.00 pm
Director: Fausto Brizzi
Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Claudia Gerini, Filippo Timi, Giorgia Wurth, Alessandro Sperduti, Virginia Raffaele, Eleonora Bolla, Michele Foresta, Michela Andreozzi, Gledis Cinque, Alexandre Vella, Franco Trentalance, Margherita Buy, Enzo Salvi, Lillo Petrolo
Year 2012
Dumber and dumber – 27, 21.10
Director: Peter Farrelly
Cast: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly, Karen Duffy
Year: 1995
Try to get me – Iris, 9.00 pm
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen and Amy Adams
Year: 2002
Do you wanna Dance? – La5, at 21.10
Director: Liz Friedlander
Cast: Antonio Banderas, Rob Brown, Yaya DaCosta, Alfre Woodard, Jenna Dewan, Katya Virshilas
Year: 2006
Polar Storm – Sky, 9.25pm
Director: Paul Ziller
Cast: Jack Coleman, Holly Dignard, Tyler Johnston, Terry David Mulligan, Roger R. Cross, David Lewis, Rob Morton, Emma Lahana, Nicholas Carella, Marsha Regis
Year: 2009
Tootsie – La7d, 9.30pm
Director: Sydney Pollack
Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Charles Durning
Year: 1982
