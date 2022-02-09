Tonight on TV: the films of today 9 February

Have no plans for tonight? So, as always, we recommend that you sit in front of the TV to see some good movies. In the first plain view, for example, there is the touching What you leave me about you with KJ Apa and Britt Robertson. Instead, if you want less poignant love stories, you can focus on You remember me, with Ambra Angiolini and Edoardo Leo.

Want to have a good laugh? It is worth (re) seeing Friends to die, an all-female comedy with the irresistible Claudia Gerini, Cristiana Capotondi and Sabrina Impacciatore.

The titles not to be missed

What do you leave me about you – Rai 1, at 21.25

Director: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

Cast: KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise, Shania Twain, Melissa Roxburgh, Abigail Cowen, Nathan Parsons

Year: 2020

Plot: In October 2000, singer Jeremy Camp decides to marry Melissa, knowing that she is suffering from an incurable disease, so much so that the woman dies four months later. The bereavement makes him reflect deeply on his own existence and after two years he remarries with the singer Adrienne Liesching. All this inspires him the song I Still Believe, one of his greatest hits of him, in which he claims that he has not lost faith despite all adversities.

Friends to die for – Nine, 9.25pm

Directed by: Giorgia Farina

Cast: Claudia Gerini, Cristiana Capotondi, Sabrina Impacciatore, Vinicio Marchioni, Marina Confalone, Corrado Fortuna, Antonella Attili, Tommaso Ramenghi, Adriano Chiaramida, Gaetano Aronica, Aurora Quattrocchi, Lucia Sardo

Year: 2013

Plot: Gilda has long since moved to a small southern island and earns her living as a prostitute. During one summer, her destiny intersects with that of Olivia and Crocetta, two native women, the first happy wife and the second ugly one brings bad luck. The three will in fact find themselves joining forces to deflect the suspicions of Commissioner Nino Malachia, convinced (probably rightly) that they have something to hide.

Remember me – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm

Director: Rolando Ravello

Cast: Ambra Angiolini, Edoardo Leo, Paolo Calabresi, Ennio Fantastichini, Susy Laude, Pia Engleberth, Manuel Pischedda

Year: 2014

Plot: Bea is a young woman suffering from narcolepsy and memory loss following major emotional shocks, who has to deal with life, work and family. Instead, Ricky is the author of unlikely children’s stories, who shares a house with a couple and suffers from a disease or is a kleptomaniac. Both treated by the same therapist, they end up meeting and for Ricky it is love at first sight, starting a funny and stubborn courtship.

The other proposals

Into the Storm – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Steven Which

Cast: Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeremy Sumpter, Nathan Kress

Year: 2014

Big Game-Hunt for the President – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Jalmari Helander

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila, Felicity Huffman, Victor Garber, Ted Levine, Jim Broadbent, Ray Stevenson, Mehmet Kurtulus, Jaymes Butler, Ken Thomas, Jorma Tommila

Year: 2014

All my nights – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Directed by: Manfredi Lucibello

Cast: Barbora Bobulova, Alessio Boni, Benedetta Porcaroli, Carolina Rey

Year: 2018

How beautiful it is to make love – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Director: Fausto Brizzi

Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Claudia Gerini, Filippo Timi, Giorgia Wurth, Alessandro Sperduti, Virginia Raffaele, Eleonora Bolla, Michele Foresta, Michela Andreozzi, Gledis Cinque, Alexandre Vella, Franco Trentalance, Margherita Buy, Enzo Salvi, Lillo Petrolo

Year 2012

Dumber and dumber – 27, 21.10

Director: Peter Farrelly

Cast: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly, Karen Duffy

Year: 1995

Try to get me – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen and Amy Adams

Year: 2002

Do you wanna Dance? – La5, at 21.10

Director: Liz Friedlander

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Rob Brown, Yaya DaCosta, Alfre Woodard, Jenna Dewan, Katya Virshilas

Year: 2006

Polar Storm – Sky, 9.25pm

Director: Paul Ziller

Cast: Jack Coleman, Holly Dignard, Tyler Johnston, Terry David Mulligan, Roger R. Cross, David Lewis, Rob Morton, Emma Lahana, Nicholas Carella, Marsha Regis

Year: 2009

Tootsie – La7d, 9.30pm

Director: Sydney Pollack

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, Charles Durning

Year: 1982

pharetra metus, in sagittis augue purus a mi. Quisque varius fermentum dignissim.