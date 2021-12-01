Tonight on TV: the films of today December 1st

Any plans for tonight? If the answer is no, as always we have a suggestion for you: look for some movies on TV, within the wide programming of the various channels. If you love fantasy and its surroundings, we have two ad hoc proposals: Tomorrowland-The world of tomorrow with George Clooney and Britt Robertson, but also Moonacre-The secrets of the last moon with Ioan Gruffudd and Dakota Blue Richards.

We also point out, in the first free-to-air TV, All my crazy love by Gabriele Salvatores with Claudio Santamaria and Valeria Golino.

The titles not to be missed

All my crazy love – Rai 1, at 21.25

Director: Gabriele Salvatores

Cast: Claudio Santamaria, Valeria Golino, Diego Abatantuono, Giulio Pranno

Year: 2019

Plot: Vincent is a 16-year-old boy immersed in a world of his own and this does not make life easy for his mother Elena and her partner Mario, who adopted him. One day Willi, his biological father, decides to meet the son he had abandoned to pursue the dream of becoming a singer. The man does not know that this small gesture of responsibility is only the beginning of a great adventure, which will bring father and son to get closer, to know each other, to love each other during a journey along the deserted roads of the Balkans where they will be able to discover each other. , outside the box, instinctively. And even Elena and Mario, who have set out in pursuit of their son, will be able to tell each other what, perhaps, they had never said to each other. The film is loosely based on a true story told by Fulvio Ervas in the touching novel If I embrace you, don’t be afraid.

Tomorrowland-The world of tomorrow – Italy 1, 9.20 pm

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: George Clooney, Britt Robertson, Hugh Laurie, Raffey Cassidy, Keegan-Michael Key, Kathryn Hahn, Tim McGraw, Thomas Robinson

Year: 2015

Plot: Frank is a disillusioned ex enfant prodige, while Casey is an optimistic and intelligent teenager who overflows with scientific curiosity. The two embark on a dangerous mission together, to uncover the secrets of a mysterious space-time dimension known as Tomorrowland.

Moonacre-The secrets of the last moon – Sky Cinema Family, 9.00 pm

Director: Gabor Csupò

Cast: Ioan Gruffudd, Dakota Blue Richards, Tim Curry, Natascha McElhone, Juliet Stevenson, Augustus Prew, Andy Linden, Michael Webber, Zoltan Barabas Kis, George Mendel

Year: 2008

Plot: After the death of her father, 13-year-old Maria Merryweather is forced to leave her luxurious life in London to move to Moonacre Manor, along with an eccentric uncle she didn’t even know she had. Catapulted into a mysterious and fantastic world, she discovers that she is the last Princess of the Moon and that she has a fundamental role in uncovering the secrets of her family. All this, of course, before the last moon rises, making the manor and lands of Moonacre disappear forever.

The other proposals

Starship Troopers – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Cast: Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, Dina Meyer, Amy Smart, Patrick Muldoon, Michael Ironside, Clancy Brown

Year: 1997

Justice at all costs – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: John Flynn

Cast: Steven Seagal, William Forsythe, Jerry Orbach, Jo Champa

Year: 1991

A quiet life – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Directed by: Claudio Cupellini

Cast: Toni Servillo, Marco D’Amore, Francesco Di Leva, Juliane KÖhler, Leonardo Sprengler, Alice Dwyer, Maurizio Donadoni, Nick Dong-Sik, Joachim Kretzer, Daniel Roesner

Year: 2010

The two carabinieri – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Carlo Verdone

Cast: Enrico Montesano, Carlo Verdone, Massimo Boldi, Paola Onofri

Year: 1984

The Mysteries of Shadow Island – Last Christmas – Paramount Network, 9.10pm

Director: Gary Yates

Cast: Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown, Cedric Smith, Nola Augustson, Stefano DiMatteo, Morgan Kelly, Mike O’Brien, Jennifer Pudavick

Year: 2010

The Judge – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: David Dobkin

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Leighton Meester

Year: 2014

17 Again-Back to high school – La5, at 21.10

Director: Burr Steers

Cast: Zac Efron, Matthew Perry, Leslie Mann, Thomas Lennon, Michelle Trachtenberg and Sterling Knight

Year: 2009

Solar Attack – Sky, 9.15 pm

Director: Paul Ziller

Cast: Mark Dacascos, Joanne Kelly, Kevin Jubinville, Louis Gossett jr., Craig Eldridge, Tim Post, Stephen McHattie, Conrad Coates, Sugith Varughese, Damir Andrei

Year: 2005

Want to start over – La7d, 9.30 pm

Director: Michael Caton-Jones

Cast: Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Barkin, Eliza Dushku

Year: 1993

Survivors – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm

Director: Craig Zobel

Cast: Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Olivia McLouglin

Year: 2015