Tonight on TV: the films of today February 16

Any plans for tonight? If you intend to sit in front of the TV, in complete relaxation, as always, we recommend that you give in to the pleasant temptation of watching some movies.

Absolutely not to be missed is the first TV of I was at war but I did not know, which recalls Pierluigi Torregiani on the day of his death.

The jeweler, played here by Francesco Montanari, was murdered by a group of terrorists in 1979. The film, directed by Fabio Resinaro, is based on the book of the same name written by Alberto Dabrazzi Torregiani (one of his adopted sons) and Stefano Rabozzi.

If, on the other hand, you are looking for a bit of lightness, there is the comedy Il Premio directed and starring Alessandro Gassmann, starring the unforgettable Gigi Proietti, but also a classic like What Women Want with Helen Hunt and Mel Gibson. For the more romantics, we recommend the teen-movie Endless.

The titles not to be missed

I was at war but I didn’t know it – Rai 1, at 21.25

Directed by: Fabio Resinaro

Cast: Francesco Montanari, Laura Chiatti, Juju Di Domenico, Alessandro Di Tocco, Maria Vittoria Dallasta

Year: 2021

We are in Milan, in 1979. Pierluigi Torregiani is a strong and determined man, a jeweler who has always worked hard to ensure a solid future for his wife Marisa and their three adopted children. One evening, while he is having dinner in a restaurant, he suffers an attempted robbery: he reacts to defend his eldest daughter and the situation worsens. A young bandit dies, but it is not Pierluigi who shoots him (despite the fact that he has a gun with him, for his safety) and despite this the newspapers accuse him of being a bourgeois executioner. Written words that blow on the dangerous fire of the political tension of the period and transform man into a target of the PAC, a group of terrorists led by Cesare Battisti, who identify in him a culprit to be punished.

Torregiani and his family receive death threats and are assigned an escort. However, this does not stop the intimidation, which then results in an attack in which Pierluigi tragically loses his life.

The award – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Alessandro Gassmann

Cast: Gigi Proietti, Alessandro Gassmann, Rocco Papaleo, Anna Foglietta, Matilda De Angelis

Year: 2017

Plot: Giovanni Passamonte is an elderly writer, who is awarded the Nobel Prize for literature. He then leaves for Stockholm in the company of the faithful secretary Rinaldo, but also of his children Oreste and Lucrezia (personal trainer in crisis with his wife and in conflict with his father, her blogger passionate about literature). Their road trip will be full of surprises.

What Women Want – Nine, 9.25pm

Director: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Helen Hunt, Marisa Tomei, Mel Gibson, Ashley Johnson

Year: 2000

Plot: Nick Marshall is a successful commercial who finds himself questioning his certainties when a new colleague blows him the job of creative director. But fate decides to help him: after an accident, in fact, he acquires a special gift that is to read the minds of women.

Endless – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm

Director: Scott Speer

Cast: Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hamilton, DeRon Horton, Famke Janssen, Zoe Belkin

Year: 2020

Plot: Chris and Riley are very much in love, but are separated by a terrible accident that leaves the boy in a limbo between life and death. In this dimension, Chris sees Riley suffer, until they find a way to connect and share fun and deeply emotional moments.

The other proposals

Curve-Deadly trap – Rai 4, at 21.20

Director: Iain Softley

Cast: Julianne Hough, Teddy Sears, Drew Rausch, Madalyn Horcher

Year: 2015

2030 – Escape to the future – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Rob King

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind, Vicellous Shannon, Hugh Dillon, Lorne Cardinal

Year: 2017

The last will be the last – Rai Movie, at 21.10

Directed by: Massimiliano Bruno

Cast: Paola Cortellesi, Alessandro Gassman, Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Ilaria Spada, Stefano Fresi, Irma Carolina di Monte, Silvia Salvatori, Giorgio Caputo, Emanuela Fanelli, Marco Giuliani, Maria Di Biase

Year: 2015

The Nutty Professor – 27, 9.10 pm

Director: Tom Shadyac

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Coburn, Dave Chapellegenere

Year: 1996

Lost civilization – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: James Gray

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland

Year: 2016

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Kirk Jones

Cast: Elena Kampouris, Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, John Stamos

Year: 2016

Dark Storm – Sky, 9.15 pm

Director: Jason Bourque

Cast: Stephen Baldwin, Rob LaBelle, Gardiner Millar, Camille Sullivan, William B. Davis

Year: 2006

A question of Karma – Sky Cinema Collection, 9.15 pm

Directed by: Edoardo Falcone

Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Elio Germano, Isabella Ragonesi, Stefania Sandrelli

Year: 2017