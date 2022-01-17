Tonight on TV: the films of today January 17th

In our opinion, to give the right sprint at the beginning of the week, you always need a pinch of cinema, even to be enjoyed at home. There are some really intriguing proposals on TV tonight, starting with a Gangster Squad set in the 40s with a nice cast that includes, among others, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Then there is a little gem like Bitter Paradise starring George Clooney.
Finally, for those who have not yet seen it, there is the recent Let them talk to an always wonderful Meryl Streep.
The titles not to be missed
Gangster Squad – Iris, 9.00 pm
Director: Ruben Fleischer
Cast: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Nick Nolte, Giovanni Ribisi, Mireille Enos, Michael PeÑa, Robert Patrick, Josh Pence, Ambyr Childers
Year: 2013
Plot: We are in Los Angeles, in 1949. The New York boss Mickey Cohen has control of the entire city, managing the illicit income that derives from the sale of drugs, prostitution and arms trafficking. He built a real crime empire thanks to the help of henchmen without any hesitation and also counting on the protection guaranteed by politicians and on connivance with the police forces, corrupt to the core. But the policemen John O’Mara and Jerry Wooters find a way to put a spoke in the wheel, forming a small team to bring the city back on the path of legality.
Bitter Paradise – La5, 9.10pm
Director: Alexander Payne
Cast: George Clooney, Judy Greer, Matthew Lillard, Shailene Woodley, Beau Bridges, Robert Forster, Michael Ontkean, Rob Huebel, Mary Birdsong, Amara Miller, Nick Krause, Patricia Hastie, Barbara L. Southern
Year: 2011
Plot: Matt King is married and has two daughters, but has always neglected his family to pursue his career as a lawyer and the economic interests associated with his Hawaiian landholdings. One day, however, everything changes: a boat accident near Waikiki puts his wife into an irreversible coma and Matt discovers that the woman, for years, has been having an affair with a certain Brian, a real estate seller residing on the island of Kauai. . Intent on dealing with him, he will set out on a journey with his daughters and begin re-evaluating his priorities.
Let them talk – Sky Cinema Collection, 9.15 pm
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Cast: Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, Gemma Chan
Year: 2020
Plot: Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Alice Hughes has been invited to England to receive another prestigious literary award. Since she is afraid of flying, she decides to travel aboard an ocean liner, being accompanied by her two best friends from college, Roberta and Susan, as well as her beloved nephew Tyler. Alice’s new agent, Karen, sneaks onto the ship approaching Tyler for information on how to best approach her aunt with the aim of finding out more about the new manuscript. But the boy ends up falling in love with her, so Alice and her friends are left to themselves, to confront memories and ancient grudges.
The other proposals
Gandhi – La7, 9.15 pm
Director: Richard Attenborough
Cast: Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud, Trevor Howard, Ian Charleson, John Mills, Athol Fugard, Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth
Year: 1982
Creed II – TV8, 9.30 pm
Director: Steven Caple Jr.
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu
Year: 2018
Beverly Hills Cop II-A cop in Beverly Hills II – Nine, 9.25pm
Director: Tony Scott
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Brigitte Nielsen, Judge Reinhold, Ronny Cox
Year: 1987
Skyline – Rai 4, 9.20 pm
Director: Colin Strause, Greg Strause
Cast: Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson, David Zayas, Donald Faison, Brittany Daniel, Crystal Reed, Neil Hopkins, J. Paul Boehmer, Tanya Newbould, Pam Levin
Year: 2010
Green Lantern – 8pm, 9.05pm
Director: Martin Campbell
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Mark Strong, Peter Sarsgaard, Temuera Morrison, Tim Robbins, Angela Bassett, Jay O. Sanders
Year: 2011
Harry Spikes’ band – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm
Director: Richard Fleischer
Cast: Lee Marvin, Ron Howard, Gary Grimes, Charles Martin Smith, Arthur Hunnicutt
Year: 1974
The cosmos on the dresser – Cine34, 9.00 pm
Director: Marcello Cesena
Cast: Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti, Giacomo Poretti, Sergio Bustric, Victoria Cabello, Silvana Fallisi, Raul Cremona, Sara D’Amario, Angela Finocchiaro, Elena Giusti, Cinzia Massironi, Isabella Ragonese, Debora Villa
Year: 2008
Love beyond war – Heaven, 9.15 pm
Director: David Leveaux
Cast: Lily James, Jai Courtney, Christopher Plummer, Janet McTeer
Year: 2016
City of paper – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm
Director: Jake Schreier
Cast: Cara Delevingne, Nat Wolff, Halston Sage, Austin Abrams, Jaz Sinclair, Justice Smith, Cara Buono, Meg Crosbie, Caitlin Carver, Mehmet Korhan
Year: 2015