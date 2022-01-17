Tonight on TV: the films of today January 17th

In our opinion, to give the right sprint at the beginning of the week, you always need a pinch of cinema, even to be enjoyed at home. There are some really intriguing proposals on TV tonight, starting with a Gangster Squad set in the 40s with a nice cast that includes, among others, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Then there is a little gem like Bitter Paradise starring George Clooney.

Finally, for those who have not yet seen it, there is the recent Let them talk to an always wonderful Meryl Streep.

The titles not to be missed

Gangster Squad – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Cast: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Nick Nolte, Giovanni Ribisi, Mireille Enos, Michael PeÑa, Robert Patrick, Josh Pence, Ambyr Childers

Year: 2013

Plot: We are in Los Angeles, in 1949. The New York boss Mickey Cohen has control of the entire city, managing the illicit income that derives from the sale of drugs, prostitution and arms trafficking. He built a real crime empire thanks to the help of henchmen without any hesitation and also counting on the protection guaranteed by politicians and on connivance with the police forces, corrupt to the core. But the policemen John O’Mara and Jerry Wooters find a way to put a spoke in the wheel, forming a small team to bring the city back on the path of legality.

Bitter Paradise – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Alexander Payne

Cast: George Clooney, Judy Greer, Matthew Lillard, Shailene Woodley, Beau Bridges, Robert Forster, Michael Ontkean, Rob Huebel, Mary Birdsong, Amara Miller, Nick Krause, Patricia Hastie, Barbara L. Southern

Year: 2011

Plot: Matt King is married and has two daughters, but has always neglected his family to pursue his career as a lawyer and the economic interests associated with his Hawaiian landholdings. One day, however, everything changes: a boat accident near Waikiki puts his wife into an irreversible coma and Matt discovers that the woman, for years, has been having an affair with a certain Brian, a real estate seller residing on the island of Kauai. . Intent on dealing with him, he will set out on a journey with his daughters and begin re-evaluating his priorities.

Let them talk – Sky Cinema Collection, 9.15 pm

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, Gemma Chan

Year: 2020

Plot: Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Alice Hughes has been invited to England to receive another prestigious literary award. Since she is afraid of flying, she decides to travel aboard an ocean liner, being accompanied by her two best friends from college, Roberta and Susan, as well as her beloved nephew Tyler. Alice’s new agent, Karen, sneaks onto the ship approaching Tyler for information on how to best approach her aunt with the aim of finding out more about the new manuscript. But the boy ends up falling in love with her, so Alice and her friends are left to themselves, to confront memories and ancient grudges.

The other proposals

Gandhi – La7, 9.15 pm

Director: Richard Attenborough

Cast: Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud, Trevor Howard, Ian Charleson, John Mills, Athol Fugard, Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth

Year: 1982

Creed II – TV8, 9.30 pm

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu

Year: 2018

Beverly Hills Cop II-A cop in Beverly Hills II – Nine, 9.25pm

Director: Tony Scott

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Brigitte Nielsen, Judge Reinhold, Ronny Cox

Year: 1987

Skyline – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Colin Strause, Greg Strause

Cast: Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson, David Zayas, Donald Faison, Brittany Daniel, Crystal Reed, Neil Hopkins, J. Paul Boehmer, Tanya Newbould, Pam Levin

Year: 2010

Green Lantern – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Martin Campbell

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Mark Strong, Peter Sarsgaard, Temuera Morrison, Tim Robbins, Angela Bassett, Jay O. Sanders

Year: 2011

Harry Spikes’ band – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: Richard Fleischer

Cast: Lee Marvin, Ron Howard, Gary Grimes, Charles Martin Smith, Arthur Hunnicutt

Year: 1974

The cosmos on the dresser – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Director: Marcello Cesena

Cast: Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti, Giacomo Poretti, Sergio Bustric, Victoria Cabello, Silvana Fallisi, Raul Cremona, Sara D’Amario, Angela Finocchiaro, Elena Giusti, Cinzia Massironi, Isabella Ragonese, Debora Villa

Year: 2008

Love beyond war – Heaven, 9.15 pm

Director: David Leveaux

Cast: Lily James, Jai Courtney, Christopher Plummer, Janet McTeer

Year: 2016

City of paper – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm

Director: Jake Schreier

Cast: Cara Delevingne, Nat Wolff, Halston Sage, Austin Abrams, Jaz Sinclair, Justice Smith, Cara Buono, Meg Crosbie, Caitlin Carver, Mehmet Korhan

Year: 2015