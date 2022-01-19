Tonight on TV: the films of today January 19th

Do you want to relax and smile a little? So, if you plan to stay at home tonight and sit on the sofa in front of the TV, we recommend some movies that can help you reach your goal.

We naturally focus on comedies, perhaps with a hint of romance, starting with Single but not too much which sees in the cast, among others, Rebel Wilson and Dakota Johnson.

Always in the same mood is the Italian A woman as a friend, with Fabio De Luigi and Laetitia Casta. Also to be reviewed Death makes you beautiful, with Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, where romance gives way to fantasy.

The titles not to be missed

Single but not too much – Rai 1, at 21.25

Director: Christian Ditter

Cast: Rebel Wilson, Dakota Johnson, Alison Brie, Leslie Mann, Damon Wayans Jr., Jake Lacy, Anders Holm, Jason Mantzoukas, Nicholas Braun, Colin Jost

Year: 2016

Plot: We are in New York. Alice, Robin, Lucy, Meg, Tom and David are lonely hearts in search of a soul mate. All they have in common is the need to learn how to be single in a world that continually redefines the concept of love. Between one night’s messages and relationships, they’ll find that sleeping in a city that never sleeps has never been so much fun.

A woman as a friend – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Director: Giovanni Veronesi

Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Laetitia Casta, Valeria Solarino, Monica Scattini

Year: 2014

Plot: Claudia and Francesco have always been good friends. He is a funny and bungling lawyer, she is a modern and original veterinarian. With Giovanni’s arrival and Claudia’s decision to marry him, Francesco will realize that the relationship of friendship between man and woman is more complex than he imagined.

Death Makes You Beautiful – Sky Cinema Collection, 9.15 pm

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis, Isabella Rossellini

Year: 1992

Plot: Madeleine Ashton disrupts her best friend Helen’s marriage to surgeon Ernest Menville, who will eventually become her husband. Helen has been harboring revenge for many years and so, when Madeleine’s marriage goes into crisis, they both turn to the same sorceress for filters capable of rejuvenating them. But the results will be unexpected.

The other proposals

The hunter and the ice queen – Italy 1, 9.30 pm

Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Nick Frost, Sam Claflin, Rob Brydon, Alexandra Roach, Sheridan Smith

Year: 2016

Rogue-High risk mission – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: MJ Bassett

Cast: Megan Fox, Jessica Sutton, Lee-Anne Liebenberg, Calli Taylor, Philip Winchester

Year: 2020

Colombiana – 20, 21.05

Director: Olivier Megaton

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Michael Vartan, Cliff Curtis, Lennie James, Callum Blue, Jordi Molla

Year: 2011

I’m not a murderer – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Directed by: Andrea Zaccariello

Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Alessio Boni, Edoardo Pesce, Claudia Gerini

Year: 2019

Saving Private Ryan – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper

Year: 1998

Fifty Shades of Black – La5, 9.10pm

Director: James Foley

Cast: Jamie Dornan, Tyler Hoechlin, Dakota Johnson, Kim Basinger

Year: 2016

San Andreas Quake – Sky, 9.15 pm

Director: Brad Peyton

Cast: Jhey Castles, Jason Woods, Grace Van Dien, Elaine Partnow, Lane Townsend, Allison Adams, Kyle Barck, Robert Evans, Blaire Chandler, Chris Clanton

Year: 2015

Brokeback Mountain – La7d, 9.30pm

Director: Ang Lee

Cast: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Williams, Anne Hathaway, Randy Quaid, Linda Cardellini, Anna Faris, Kate Mara

Year: 2005