Tonight on TV: the films of today January 19th

Do you want to relax and smile a little? So, if you plan to stay at home tonight and sit on the sofa in front of the TV, we recommend some movies that can help you reach your goal.
We naturally focus on comedies, perhaps with a hint of romance, starting with Single but not too much which sees in the cast, among others, Rebel Wilson and Dakota Johnson.
Always in the same mood is the Italian A woman as a friend, with Fabio De Luigi and Laetitia Casta. Also to be reviewed Death makes you beautiful, with Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, where romance gives way to fantasy.
The titles not to be missed
Single but not too much – Rai 1, at 21.25
Director: Christian Ditter
Cast: Rebel Wilson, Dakota Johnson, Alison Brie, Leslie Mann, Damon Wayans Jr., Jake Lacy, Anders Holm, Jason Mantzoukas, Nicholas Braun, Colin Jost
Year: 2016
Plot: We are in New York. Alice, Robin, Lucy, Meg, Tom and David are lonely hearts in search of a soul mate. All they have in common is the need to learn how to be single in a world that continually redefines the concept of love. Between one night’s messages and relationships, they’ll find that sleeping in a city that never sleeps has never been so much fun.
A woman as a friend – Cine34, 9.00 pm
Director: Giovanni Veronesi
Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Laetitia Casta, Valeria Solarino, Monica Scattini
Year: 2014
Plot: Claudia and Francesco have always been good friends. He is a funny and bungling lawyer, she is a modern and original veterinarian. With Giovanni’s arrival and Claudia’s decision to marry him, Francesco will realize that the relationship of friendship between man and woman is more complex than he imagined.
Death Makes You Beautiful – Sky Cinema Collection, 9.15 pm
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Cast: Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis, Isabella Rossellini
Year: 1992
Plot: Madeleine Ashton disrupts her best friend Helen’s marriage to surgeon Ernest Menville, who will eventually become her husband. Helen has been harboring revenge for many years and so, when Madeleine’s marriage goes into crisis, they both turn to the same sorceress for filters capable of rejuvenating them. But the results will be unexpected.
The other proposals
The hunter and the ice queen – Italy 1, 9.30 pm
Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Nick Frost, Sam Claflin, Rob Brydon, Alexandra Roach, Sheridan Smith
Year: 2016
Rogue-High risk mission – Rai 4, 9.20 pm
Director: MJ Bassett
Cast: Megan Fox, Jessica Sutton, Lee-Anne Liebenberg, Calli Taylor, Philip Winchester
Year: 2020
Colombiana – 20, 21.05
Director: Olivier Megaton
Cast: Zoe Saldana, Michael Vartan, Cliff Curtis, Lennie James, Callum Blue, Jordi Molla
Year: 2011
I’m not a murderer – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm
Directed by: Andrea Zaccariello
Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Alessio Boni, Edoardo Pesce, Claudia Gerini
Year: 2019
Saving Private Ryan – Iris, 9.00 pm
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Barry Pepper
Year: 1998
Fifty Shades of Black – La5, 9.10pm
Director: James Foley
Cast: Jamie Dornan, Tyler Hoechlin, Dakota Johnson, Kim Basinger
Year: 2016
San Andreas Quake – Sky, 9.15 pm
Director: Brad Peyton
Cast: Jhey Castles, Jason Woods, Grace Van Dien, Elaine Partnow, Lane Townsend, Allison Adams, Kyle Barck, Robert Evans, Blaire Chandler, Chris Clanton
Year: 2015
Brokeback Mountain – La7d, 9.30pm
Director: Ang Lee
Cast: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Williams, Anne Hathaway, Randy Quaid, Linda Cardellini, Anna Faris, Kate Mara
Year: 2005