Tonight on TV: the films of today November 15th

Starting the week in gloomy weather, as is happening in much of the country, is not the best. The desire to hole up in the house spontaneously arises and therefore we can only advise you, for tonight, some films to see on TV. In particular, we focus on two moods: romanticism and mystery. The first is represented by titles such as Me Before You (with Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin) and A mad passion (with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper).

Instead, for an evening full of mystery, we recommend the Italian Let me go by Stefano Mordini with Stefano Accorsi, Valeria Golino and Maya Sansa.

The titles not to be missed

Me before you – TV8, 9.30pm

Director: Thea Sharrock

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, Janet McTeer, Charles Dance, Brendan Coyle

Year: 2016

Plot: Louisa “Lou” Clark is 26 and lives in a small town in the English countryside, moving from job to job to help her family. At one point, he finds a new job as assistant to Will Traynor, a young and wealthy banker who has ended up in a wheelchair in an accident. Lou will show him that life is still worth living.

A crazy passion – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Susanne Bier

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Toby Jones, Rhys Ifans, Sam Reid, Sean Harris, Anna Ularu, Kim Bodnia, David Dencik, Raymond Waring

Year: 2014

Plot: We are in North Carolina in the 1920s, during the Great Economic Depression. George and Serena Pemberton are two newlyweds in love who quickly make their way into the lumber industry, allowing no one to stand in the way of their ambitions and their crazy love. Above all Serena, showing that she has the same skills as a man, coordinates and manages activities and dangerous situations without any fear, showing that she feels at ease in a purely male world. But a secret from the past and a dramatic event will put the couple in serious crisis.

Let me go – Sky Cinema 1, 9.15 pm

Director: Stefano Mordini

Cast: Stefano Accorsi, Valeria Golino, Maya Sansa, Serena Rossi, Antonia Truppo

Year: 2020

Plot: Marco and Anita discover they are expecting a child and for him this news represents a ray of sunshine after so much darkness. The man, in fact, suffered a lot for the disappearance of Leo, his firstborn with his first wife Clara. At one point Marco meets Perla, the new owner of the house where he lived with his ex, who claims to constantly hear a strange presence and the voice of a child that torments both her and her son.

The other proposals

Miracles from the sky – Rai 2, 9.20 pm

Director: Patricia Riggen

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Martin Henderson, Kylie Rogers, Queen Latifah, John Carroll Lynch

Year: 2016

Special Forces-Free the hostage – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Stephane Rybojad

Cast: Diane Kruger, Djimon Hounsou, BenoÎt Magimel, Denis Menochet, Rapharl Personnaz, Alain Figlarz, Alain Alivon, Mehdi Nebbou, Raz Degan, Tche’ky Karyo

Year: 2011

Inheritance – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Director: Vaughn Stein

Cast: Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Simon Pegg, Chace Crawford, Marque Richardson

Year: 2020

Gray Owl – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: Richard Attenborough

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Annie Galipeau, Graham Greene, Nathaniel Arcand

Year: 1999

Happiness at last – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Directed by: Leonardo Pieraccioni

Cast: Leonardo Pieraccioni, Ariadna Romero, Rocco Papaleo, Thyago Alves, Barbara Bouchet, Andrea Buscemi, Shel Shapiro, Michela Andreozzi, Maurizio Battista, Maria De Filippi

Year: 2011

Broadcasting Christmas – Paramount Network, 9.10pm

Director: Peter Sullivan

Cast: Melissa Joan Hart, Dean Cain, Cynthia Gibb, Jackée Harry

Year: 2016

The Blind Side – La5, 9.10pm

Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Kathy Bates, Kim Dickens, Tim McGraw, Quinton Aaron, Rhoda Griffis, Ray McKinnon, Lily Collins, Jae Head, Jennifer Rose Locke

Year: 2009

Yes Man – Italy 2, 9.15 pm

Director: Peyton Reed

Cast: Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel, Terence Stamp, Bradley Cooper, Danny Masterson, Sasha Alexander, Molly Sims, John Michael Higgins, Fionnula Flanagan

Year: 2008

The painted veil – Heaven, 9.20 pm

Director: John Curran

Cast: Naomi Watts, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Hélène Cardona, Linda Sans, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones

Year: 2006

The Rendezvous-Deadly Prophecy – Spike, 9.30pm

Director: Amin Matalqa, Annemarie Jacir

Cast: Stana Katic, Raza Jaffrey, Alfonso Bassave, Glenn Fleshler

Year: 2016

Jupiter – the destiny of the universe – Premium Cinema, 9.15 pm

Director: Andy Wachowski, Lana Wachowski

Cast: Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis, Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne, Douglas Booth, Tuppence Middleton, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Christina Cole, Doona Bae, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edward Hogg, Tim Pigott-Smith, James D’Arcy, Terry Gilliam, Hazel D’Jan

Year: 2015