Tonight on TV: the films of today November 17th

Are you in the mood for cinema tonight, but after a busy day do you prefer not to leave the house? No problem: the TV channels (both free and satellite) have a good choice of films in their programming. If you want to immerse yourself in true stories, we recommend Unbroken directed by Angelina Jolie and Everest, with a nice cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal.

If, on the other hand, you prefer a fantasy seasoned with a pinch of romance, there is Fallen, with Addison Timlin and Jeremy Irvine.

Genuine laughs with White, Red and Verdone.

The titles not to be missed

Unbroken – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Angelina Jolie

Cast: Jack O’Connell, Miyavi, Domhnall Gleeson, Finn Wittrock, Garrett Hedlund, Jai Courtney, John Magaro, Luke Treadaway, Vincenzo Amato, Maddalena Ischiale, Alex Russell, John D’Leo, CJ Valleroy

Year: 2014

Plot: Louis Zamperini, the son of Italian immigrants, is a professional athlete. As he prepares for the Olympics, World War II breaks out and he decides to enlist in aviation. But a terrible tragedy awaits him: the plane on which he travels across the Pacific Ocean crashes into the water. The boy spends 47 days at sea before being captured by the Japanese.

Fallen – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Scott Hicks

Cast: Addison Timlin, Jeremy Irvine, Harrison Gilbertson, Daisy Head

Year: 2016

Plot: Luce Price is 17 and a lot of willpower. Her life goes by quietly, until one day she is accused of an unspoken crime. Sent to a rigid reformatory, the girl is courted by two boys to whom she feels inexplicably linked. Haunted by strange visions, she begins to reveal secrets related to her past, discovering that the two boys are nothing more than fallen angels in love with her for centuries. In clarifying her feelings, Luce will have to choose which side to take sides in an epic battle between Heaven and Hell.

Everest – Friday 10 July (9.15pm), Premium Cinema

Director: Baltasar Kormakur

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley, Robin Wright, Jason Clarke

Year: 2015

Plot: We are on the border between China and Nepal. A group of climbers, led by Rob Hall, are preparing to climb Everest. Another group, formed by mountaineer Scott Fischer, is in the same place for a tourist expedition. None of them can imagine what is theirs. Film inspired by the real Everest expedition in 1996.