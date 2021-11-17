Tonight on TV: the films of today November 17th
Are you in the mood for cinema tonight, but after a busy day do you prefer not to leave the house? No problem: the TV channels (both free and satellite) have a good choice of films in their programming. If you want to immerse yourself in true stories, we recommend Unbroken directed by Angelina Jolie and Everest, with a nice cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal.
If, on the other hand, you prefer a fantasy seasoned with a pinch of romance, there is Fallen, with Addison Timlin and Jeremy Irvine.
Genuine laughs with White, Red and Verdone.
The titles not to be missed
Unbroken – Iris, 9.00 pm
Director: Angelina Jolie
Cast: Jack O’Connell, Miyavi, Domhnall Gleeson, Finn Wittrock, Garrett Hedlund, Jai Courtney, John Magaro, Luke Treadaway, Vincenzo Amato, Maddalena Ischiale, Alex Russell, John D’Leo, CJ Valleroy
Year: 2014
Plot: Louis Zamperini, the son of Italian immigrants, is a professional athlete. As he prepares for the Olympics, World War II breaks out and he decides to enlist in aviation. But a terrible tragedy awaits him: the plane on which he travels across the Pacific Ocean crashes into the water. The boy spends 47 days at sea before being captured by the Japanese.
Fallen – La5, 9.10pm
Director: Scott Hicks
Cast: Addison Timlin, Jeremy Irvine, Harrison Gilbertson, Daisy Head
Year: 2016
Plot: Luce Price is 17 and a lot of willpower. Her life goes by quietly, until one day she is accused of an unspoken crime. Sent to a rigid reformatory, the girl is courted by two boys to whom she feels inexplicably linked. Haunted by strange visions, she begins to reveal secrets related to her past, discovering that the two boys are nothing more than fallen angels in love with her for centuries. In clarifying her feelings, Luce will have to choose which side to take sides in an epic battle between Heaven and Hell.
Everest – Friday 10 July (9.15pm), Premium Cinema
Director: Baltasar Kormakur
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley, Robin Wright, Jason Clarke
Year: 2015
Plot: We are on the border between China and Nepal. A group of climbers, led by Rob Hall, are preparing to climb Everest. Another group, formed by mountaineer Scott Fischer, is in the same place for a tourist expedition. None of them can imagine what is theirs. Film inspired by the real Everest expedition in 1996.
Plot: Three characters travel along the Autostrada del Sole (they are all headed to Rome to vote): a southern emigrant, a father of a family and a good-natured young man with a dependent grandmother. Greenfinch at its best.
The other proposals
X-Men origins: Wolverine – Italy 1, 9.20 pm
Director: Gavin Hood
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, Lynn Collins, Danny Huston, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Kitsch, Dominic Monaghan, Daniel Henney, Kevin Durand, Scott Adkins
Year: 2009
Sputnik – Rai 4, 9.20 pm
Director: Egor Abramenko
Cast: Oksana Akin’šina, Fëdor Bondarčuk, Pëtr Fëdorov, Anton Vasilev, Anna Nazarova
Year: 2020
Ticker – 8pm, 9.05pm
Director: Albert Pyun
Cast: Steven Seagal, Dennis Hopper, Tom Sizemore, Jaime Pressly
Year: 2001
Males against females – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm
Director: Fausto Brizzi
Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Paola Cortellesi, Giorgia Wurth, Alessandro Preziosi, Lucia Ocone, Sarah Felberbaum, Nicolas Vaporidis, Carla Signoris, Nancy Brilli, Laura Barriales, Luciana Littizzetto, Emilio Solfrizzi, Francesca Piccinini
Year: 2010
The last hours of the Earth – Heaven, 9.15 pm
Director: WDHogan
Cast: Robert Knepper, Julia Benson, Bruce Davison, Julia Maxwell, Cameron Bright, Michael Kopsa, Roark Critchlow, David Richmond-Peck, Hamza Adam, Sage Brocklebank, Douglas Chapman
Year 2012
Brokeback Mountain – La7d, 9.30pm
Director: Ang Lee
Cast: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Williams, Anne Hathaway, Randy Quaid, Linda Cardellini, Anna Faris, Kate Mara
Year: 2005
The river of life-Danube – Rai Premium, 9.20 pm
Director: Torsten C. Fischer
Cast: Sandra Borgmann, Harald Krassnitzer, Thomas Sarbacher, Bodgan Iancu
Year: 2014
In Another Country – laF, 9.10 pm
Director: Hong Sang-soo
Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Kwon Hye Hyo, Jung Yu-mi, So-ri Moon, Moon Sung-keun
Year 2012
Romantic misunderstandings – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm
Director: Glenn Gordon Caron
Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Bacon, Jay Mohr, Illeana Douglas
Year: 1997