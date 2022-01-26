Tonight on tv: The Mask

here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 26, 2022airs The Mask – From zero to myth on Twentyseven in second evening at 22:00.

The Mask – From zero to myth, the plot

Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey), a bank employee in Edge City, is a romantic, shy and weak man. He is harassed by his office manager and his landlady. The only friends he has are colleague Charlie (Richard Jeni) and beloved little dog Milo. One morning a seductive blonde, Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz), walks into the bank to open an account and heads to Stanley's. He is struck by the sight of the girl. In reality, the woman is filming the inside of the bank to facilitate a robbery, designed by her boyfriend Dorian Tyrel (Peter Greene).

He is a gangster who needs cash to engage in a fight between gangs and conquer local leadership. Stanley, after one of the worst days of his life, in which he was kicked out of the Coco Bongo Club, returns home, but the car abandons him on a bridge. Looking at the Stanley River, he finds an ancient mask depicting Loki, the Norse god of cunning and deceit, and decides to pick it up and take it home. For fun, he wears it and transforms into The Mask, an unstable green-faced character, endowed with physical invulnerability and other bizarre powers.

Curiosities about the film

The cast

Jim Carrey

Cameron Diaz

Peter Riegert

Amy Yasbeck

Richard Jeni.

The Mask – From zero to myth, the trailer

here is the trailer from The Mask – From zero to myth: