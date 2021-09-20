tonight on tv the modern tale with Anne Hathaway

Up tonight Paramount Channel at 21.10, on our small screens comes the world of fairy tales in the director’s version Tommy O’Haver with “Ella Enchanted – The magical world of Ella“(2005). A fantasy film that revolves around the figure of a young girl, She (Anne Hathaway), which claims the opportunity to truly be the protagonist of one’s life.

The screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Gail Carson Levine, plays with the world of fairy tales, with his own topoi and its typical characters, trying to come up with a modern fairy tale. This attempt, if nothing else, gives us a female character all-round in a character system “good and bad” And “those in the middle [che] can not miss“.

Anne Hathaway in “Ella Enchanted”, Credits: Buena Vista

“Ella Enchanted”: a journey to regain possession of one’s life

Between a stepmother and two naughty stepsisters (characters who betray a certain difficulty in abandoning the stereotype of an ancestor female rivalry), She moves in a world characterized by a certain complexity and interesting chiaroscuro. She is a young girl with a passion for politics, cursed by the unfortunate gift of an arrogant and clumsy fairy godmother, Dawn (Vivica A. Fox), which a few months old gives her the gift of obedience.

Result? Not being able to help but do everything she is told. Can a worse sentence be conceived for a person with a clear vision of the world and a strong character? When the stepsisters discover the nature of the Ella’s secret, the latter decides that it is necessary find Lucinda why you break the spell.

Areida (Parminder Nagra) and Ella (Anne Hathaway) in a scene from “Ella Enchanted”, Credits: Buena Vista

The girl then undertakes a trip which is the envy of Doroti’s towards the Emerald City: a magic book which is a friend and at the same time a map that indicates the way forward, new travel friends and an interesting love story. Everything is seasoned with musical numbers and a certain dose ofirony which remains pleasant, albeit taking somewhat predictable paths.

Story of a woman who saves herself

Although Ella ends up emerging as the usual “girl different from the othersWhich stands out in a world of men, remains interesting the attempt to propose a reversal of relationships typical of traditional fairy tales. The female protagonist becomes the heroine, albeit invariably romantic, who saves the prince and, above all, herself.

This week we witnessed in Italy the media case triggered by an article published on SFGate by the two journalists Tremaine And Dowd on the new Disneyland carousel dedicated to snow-white: specifically, in a passage of the article it was emphasized that the kiss given by the prince to the sleeping princess could not be consensual. That was enough to spark the controversy and get people talking about cancel culture.

Loading... Advertisements

Ella di Frel (Anne Hathaway) and Prince Charmont (Hugh Dancy) in a scene from “Ella Enchanted”, Credits: Fan Art Tv

Personally I think it is interesting to watch a film from today 2005 which seeks a more modern interpretation of the fairy tale genre. O’Haver’s film, albeit cautiously avoiding launching itself towards particularly revolutionary solutions, leads the way to narratives that propose characters beyond stereotypes linked to a nineteenth-century culture and embrace complexity with lightness.

Debora Troiani

Follow us also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Adv