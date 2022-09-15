Tonight on TV: the movie where Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are banging! – Cinema news

Every day, AlloCiné recommends a film to (re)watch on TV. Tonight: Paul Walker in his final film role.

Initially, Jason Statham is offered the role of the villain of Fast & Furious 6, namely Owen Shaw. But the actor is forced to refuse this tempting proposal, in favor of Luke Evans, because he is already engaged on Parker and Joker.

However, Vin Diesel insists on collaborating with him and offers him to play Deckard Shaw, Owen’s brother. Appeared in a post-credits scene of Fast & Furious 6, Jason Statham is back in force in this seventh installment, attacking Dominic Toretto and his family out of pure revenge. Rather accustomed to the roles of vigilante followers of armbars, the actor thus embodies a formidable antagonist for the second time in his career (he had in fact lent his features to the diabolical Ethan, in the thriller Cellular).

Besides being a successful action movie with jaw-dropping stunts and chases, Fast & Furious 7 is a most moving tribute to the late Paul Walker. For a first step into the world of the saga, director James Wan, more accustomed to horror films, strikes very hard!

Upon its release, the feature film became one of the biggest box office successes worldwide with 1.515 billion dollars in revenue. In France, where it has totaled 4.6 million admissions, it is Jason Statham’s best score.

Fast & Furious 7 by James Wan with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jason Statham…

From 10 years old

Tonight on TFX at 9:05 p.m.