tonight on tv the movie with Hugh Jackman

For all his was the greatest show in the world. Because, after all, he was the greatest showman that existed. Which, then, is also the literal translation of the title of the film. Tonight on TV, on Rai 2, at 21.20, it airs The greatest showman. The story inspired by PT Barnum, the creator of the magical world of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. And which has as its protagonist Hugh Jackman, in the most histrionic role of his career.

The plot of The greatest showman

Phineas Taylor Barnum has big dreams, but little means. He would like to give his wife Charity the life she was used to while also being accepted by her aristocratic family. He decides to invest everything he has to create an unprecedented show. Calling to perform what he calls freaks, but others call freak phenomena. From the bearded woman to the tall man, from the dwarf to the tattooed man. They are people who are marginalized from society, but whom PT treats like family. His Barnum Circus becomes a huge success. Also thanks to the entry of a partner, Phillip Carlyle, and the Swedish singer Jenny Lind. Everything, however, risks falling into Phineas’ life when he loses sight of what is really important.



Not only Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams is also in the cast

The focus of the entire film, directed by the rookie Michael Gracey on a screenplay by Bill Condon, is Hugh Jackman, Histrionic to the nth degree in his dancing, singing and taking the stage. Near him Michelle Williams, as Phineas’s wife Charity. In the cast, too Zac Efron, as Phillip, and Zendaya, in those of the trapeze artist Anne. The love of their two characters is also thwarted and will cause havoc in the circus. Finally, Rebecca Ferguson is the diva Jenny.

The greatest showman: Hugh Jackman’s dream

Arrived in cinemas on the wave of the success of La La Land (the composers of the songs are the same), The greatest showman it was a box office success, with nearly half a billion dollars in cinemas around the world. A personal success also for Hugh Jackman, who has been trying to bring this story to the big screen since 2009. 20th Century Fox, in fact, was afraid of making a flop in producing an original musical.

To prepare for the role of PT Barnum, a truly existed character and founder of the circus of the same name, the Australian star read everything he could find about man. For this he stated that it was a much more difficult role to prepare than that of Logan (2017).

The love of Zac Efron and Zendaya

The big absentee of the film is the character of James Anthony Bailey, rival and then partner of Barnum. The fictional character Phillip Carlyle somehow recalls him, although his entire story is completely fictional. As well as love with Anne. In this regard, Zac Efron stated that the kiss with Zendaya was the best of his entire career. Too bad he said it even months after that with Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch (2017).

Anne Wheeler, played by Zendaya, is most likely based on Anna Olga Albertina Brown, aka Miss La La. Edgar Degas painted her in his Miss La La painting at Cirque Fernando in 1879. She was an Afro-German trapeze star. Miss La La married an African American contortionist named Emmanuel Woodson and they had 3 daughters.

