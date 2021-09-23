Tonight on TV: the movies not to be missed on Friday 24 September 2021

Thursday 23 September 2021 – Television

Directed by Gabriele Muccino. A film with Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Quvenzhané Wallis, Octavia Spencer, Jane Fonda, Kylie Rogers, Janet McTeer, Diane Kruger, Aaron Paul, Bruce Greenwood. Original title: Fathers and Daughters. Drama genre – USA, Italy, 2015.

New York, 1989. Jake Davis is a writer who has already won a Pulitzer Prize. When his wife dies in a car accident, Jake finds himself having to raise his daughter Katie alone, and managing a series of physical and mental problems that force him to a temporary stay in a psychiatric hospital. Unfortunately Katie is entrusted to her aunt, sister of her deceased mother, who has a deep grudge towards Jake. New York, 25 years later. Katie has become a social worker who cares for disadvantaged children and who in her free time gives herself to anyone, refusing to forge bonds that go beyond casual sex. The great love she felt for her father left her an unbridgeable void and made her a person capable of helping others, but not herself.

