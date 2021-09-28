News

Tonight on TV: the movies not to be missed on Tuesday 28 September 2021

Tuesday 28 September 2021 – Television

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. A Film with Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, James Smith (II), Mark Gatiss, Jenny Rainsford, Jack Veal, Jon Locke. Original title: The Favorite. Biography Genre – Greece, 2018.

England, 18th century. Queen Anne is a fragile creature with precarious health and a temperamental temperament. Easy to flattery and sensitive to the pleasures of the flesh, she lets herself be heavily influenced by the people closest to her, even in terms of international politics. And the main influence on her is exercised by Lady Sarah, a shrewd noblewoman with an iron character with a very specific political agenda: to carry on the ongoing war against France to negotiate from a strong point – even at the cost of doubling the taxes on the subjects of the Kingdom. Lady Sarah’s closest rival is ambitious politician Robert Harley, who would do anything to win the Queen’s favors. But it will not be he who will contend with Lady Sarah for the role of Favorite: in fact, Abigail Masham, distant relative of Lady Sarah, much lower in the English caste system, arrives at court. What Abigail does not lack, however, are beauty and survival instinct, developed over decades of abuse and bullying. Which of the two women will be able to settle forever as the Queen’s Favorite?

