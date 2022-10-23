Tonight on TV: the saga with Vin Diesel goes back to basics – Actus Ciné

Every day, AlloCiné recommends a film to (re)watch on TV. Tonight: Paul Walker and Vin Diesel reunited again.

In 2009, Justin Lin was at the controls of Fast and Furious 4, the fourth part of a saga rich in adrenaline, which began eight years earlier with Fast & Furious, and of which it is the direct sequel.

The director, who has already set foot in this universe since he was already behind Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, decides to bring together the stars of the original film – Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster – for a story centered on the association of Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner in the face of a common enemy.

Fast and Furious 4 thus gives a boost to a franchise then in decline. Stunts of anthology (awarded the Taurus Prize for Best Automotive Stunt and the Taurus Prize for Best Stunt Coordinator), history fueled by testosterone, family spirit… The fundamentals are there!

Upon its release, the film achieved a good score at the box office, amassing $363 million in worldwide receipts (for a budget of $85 million). Note that Fast and Furious 4 marks the first steps in the cinema of a certain Gal Gadot, future Wonder Woman.

Fast and Furious 4 by Justin Lin with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster…

From 10 years old

Tonight on TFX at 9:05 p.m.