Tonight on TV: the saga with Vin Diesel goes back to basics – Actus Ciné

Every day, AlloCiné recommends a film to (re)watch on TV. Tonight: Paul Walker and Vin Diesel reunited again.

In 2009, Justin Lin was at the controls of Fast and Furious 4, the fourth part of a saga rich in adrenaline, which began eight years earlier with Fast & Furious, and of which it is the direct sequel.

The director, who has already set foot in this universe since he was already behind Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, decides to bring together the stars of the original film – Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster – for a story centered on the association of Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner in the face of a common enemy.

Fast and Furious 4 thus gives a boost to a franchise then in decline. Stunts of anthology (awarded the Taurus Prize for Best Automotive Stunt and the Taurus Prize for Best Stunt Coordinator), testosterone-fueled history, family spirit… The fundamentals are there!

On its release, the film achieves a nice score at the box office by amassing 363 million dollars in worldwide receipts (for a budget of 85 million). To note that Fast and Furious 4 marks the first steps in the cinema of a certain Gal Gadot, future Wonder Woman.

Fast and Furious 4 by Justin Lin with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster…

From 10 years old

Tonight on TFX at 9:05 p.m.