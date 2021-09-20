tonight on TV the supernatural collides with the brutality of the future

How many times has it happened to say: “if only I had known in advance, things would have turned out differently“. Is it possible to predict the future or is it a quality that transcends human existence? This evening “Next”Tells the story of a man with predictive abilities, combining the science fiction genre with the action of the thriller and instilling in the viewer a reflection on time and its importance. The 2007 film directed by the New Zealand director Lee Tamahori is freely taken from the story “The Golden Man“, Written in 1954 by Philip K. Dick.

96 minutes full of spectacularity, in which it is not simply the authority of the sounds and images that triumphs, but the background message that echoes. We often think about the future and we are confronted with the only certainty we have, that is death. Man moves according to the future, changing the course of the present in the perspective of a desire, an ambition. If only he knew what will happen, how would he react? Instinct would fail and everything would be reduced to an assembly line whose shape of the finished product is already known. But if this gift were to save the life of an entire population, would we consider this supernatural capacity unethical? Let the journey begin in the secret and unknown depths of the human mind.

Plot and Cast of “Next”

Chris Johnson (Nicolas Cage) possesses a supernatural quality: it sees the future two minutes early. Aware of this ability he decides to seek his fortune a Las Vegas, where in the guise of Frank Cadillac he devotes himself to gambling and illusionism. An accident inside the casino where he works draws the attention of theFBI, especially the agent Callie Ferris (Julianne Moore). The woman wants to exploit the qualities of Frank to thwart a nuclear terrorist attack and thus save millions of lives in danger.

Meanwhile the life of Chris is shocked by the meeting of Elizabeth (Jessica Biel). A love that man had been waiting for for a long time and of which he had predicted the arrival with great anticipation. People Callie is now on the trail of man and also uses the weapon Elizabeth to persuade Frank to collaborate. However, things get complicated and man soon realizes that he no longer has the exact vision of the future. The life of his beloved is also in danger. Chris therefore, it must act and find an effective and swift solution.

Nicolas Cage and Jessica Biel in “Next” – Photo Credits: TPI

Where to see the thriller with Nicolas Cage

Science fiction and action will be protagonists thanks to “Next”On prime time television. The film will be broadcast on 20 Mediaset (channel 20 of DTT) starting from 21.05.

Marta Millauro

