tonight on TV the thriller with Denzel Washington

Action and suspense will be the protagonists of the first evening with “The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness “. The thriller of 2018, taken from the series of the 80s “The executioner of New York“, Is directed by Antoine Fuqua, former director of the first chapter “The Equalizer – The Avenger“. The protagonist of these two episodes is Denzel Washington, which thus comes to the fourth collaboration with the US director. The two had already met on the set of “Training Day” and it’s “The magnificent 7“.

Plot and cast of “The Equalizer 2”

Robert MacCall (Denzel Washington) is a former agent of the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency), who lives in a working-class neighborhood of Boston. He works as a driver and assists people with problems, even if he maintains a working relationship with his former colleague Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) and continue to operate secretly. The woman leaves with Dave York (Pedro Pascal) for Brussels, where an agent of the CIA killed his wife.

The investigation, however, ends in the worst way. Susan in fact, she is attacked in her hotel and tragically dies. At this point Robert reaches the Belgian capital to find her friend’s murderer. The search for the culprit turns into a race against the unexpected. McCall meets York and he soon realizes that he is dealing with a different person from the colleague he had worked with in the past.

Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal in “The Equalizer 2” – Photo Credits: TPI

Where to see the film with Denzel Washington

“The Equalizer 2”Will be broadcast in prime time on Rai 4, channel 21 of the DTT. The action movie will start at 9.20pm.

