Tonight on TV there is Joker film with Joaquin Phoenix: actors, curiosities, prizes

Tonight on TV, on Canale 5 at 21.20, there is Joker, the Todd Phillips film for which the amazing Joaquin Phoenix finally won the Oscar, in 2020. And not only that. The actor that year and for that role really made a lot of prizes. He won everything, in practice. From Leone d'Oro to the Venice Film Festival 2019, which the director wanted to share with him, onwards …

Joker: «My mother always told me to smile and put a happy face. He told me that I have a purpose in life. Bringing laughter and joy to the world…“. Yet the world seems unprepared for joy. If there is a laugh, it is the aggressive and arrogant one of the ferocious sneer. Even Joker will lose himself in that satanic grin to the point of the most extreme and gratuitous cruelty …

Because Joker is the movie to see on tv tonight

Joker, premiered tonight on TV, is truly an epochal film. Even just for iconographic power, ability to amaze and reinvent a “known” villain in an extremely original way (the villain from Batman). The film tells about, re-imagines, focuses on the genesis. The slow descent from mental disorder to evil …

Joker: plot, cast, characters

Narrate the story of Arthur Fleck, then Joker, a fragile clown and failed comedian with a disturbed mind. He needs psychiatric drugs to avoid sinking into the abyss. He lives in the (likely) metropolis Gotham. In an unspecified era, between the early Eighties (videotapes are used) and today (ambulances look like contemporary vehicles).

Poverty and hatred in the streets grow out of all proportion. By fueling more and more classism, anger and fear. Entertainment is made up of aggression towards the fragile, the different, the freak. You look for an eccentric and weak character and laugh at him to feel superior and better.

So does American entertainer Murray-Robert De Niro in a role opposite to what he was in King for one night, the film by Martin Scorsese. False laughter and on command mark the TV times. Old hits sung by irresistible ones crooner like Smile (Jimmy Durante) and That’s Life (Sinatra) rhythm the madness. In total antithesis to the narrated reality.

“I hope my death makes more sense than my life»Writes Arthur Fleck / Joker in his obscure daily diary. In which he notes delusions, scribbles and jokes that are not funny, indeed disturbing.

Todd Phillips, from comedies with Bradley Cooper to Joker

If there is a movie that manages to focus on widespread madness and the contemporary rampant evil is its own Joker from Todd Phillips (and Joaquin Phoenix). A director of unfair hit comedies (Hangover, Starsky & Hutch) shows us an insincere world of only masks, of only “roles”. Poor vs. rich, weak vs. strong. An increasingly classist universe-stage that is strengthened and self-celebrates through the media.

All the Jokers in history

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the last of the Jokers to appear on the screen (small and large). Actually, Jared Leto came next (Zack Snyder’s Justice League, 2021) which, however, had already been in Suicide Squad. Add Cesar Romero (in the 1960s telefilms), Jack Nicholson (Batman). Heath Ledger (from posthumous Oscar, per The dark Knight) and Mark Hamill (in the cartoon) and Zach Galifianakis (Lego Batman, the movie).

The sad clown mask is an archetype, from Les enfants du Paradis by Carné a Lights of the scene by Chaplin. The mask of the arrogant clown is also an archetype. From the historical “White” – or authoritarian – Clown of tradition, to certain double-layer characters focused on Fellini’s magnificent doc-non doc The clowns.

All the Joker awards, from the Golden Lion to the Oscars

Joker he won two Golden Globes and the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2019. in addition to the 2 Oscars. It is the banned film that has grossed the most in history (over one billion dollars). Its protagonist Joaquin Phoenix has won all the winners. Including the London Bafta.

Our interview with Joaquin Phoenix

What movie is it Joker?

It’s not a movie about the usual superheroes, villains and humans with special powers. I like comic-inspired characters because they have real problems, the same as we do. Joker is just that: one of us. He has no father, no friends, anxious, depressed, a poor job. He suffered trauma and was also abused as a child … Poor fellow … He has all the problems in this world. It was neither pleasant nor easy to get inside his head… but I’m proud to have known him!

Among the Jokers who came before you, is there anyone who was inspired by?

No. But I remember very well Jack Nicholson in Batman by Tim Burton. And the very good Heath Ledger. But I preferred to prepare without referring to any previous work, not even comic books or TV series. I wanted to create my Joker. That it was the fruit of my imagination. Or my madness.

The hardest thing?

Lose almost 25 pounds. Every day I got up with the fear of being put on weight: it is an absurd situation, almost a disease. But I found that without all that weight on I was much more fluid, I could make movements that I would not have been able to do before. The downside is that I was often in a bad mood, always hungry and quite weak. But in the end, that was just the right frame of mind for the Joker, one who tries to fight his serious psychological problems.

