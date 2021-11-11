Tonight on TV, today 11 November 2021: from the new fiction ‘A professor’ to the D’Iva show

What to see on TV tonight? A schedule full of offers is what free-to-air TV offers for today, Thursday 11 November. Here is the TV guide with some advice and anticipation.

On Rai 1 debuts ‘A Professor’ with Alessandro Gassman, ‘Those that’ on Rai 2, ‘Baby Jane’ with Franca Leosini on Rai 3. On Rete 4 it airs ‘Straight and Backhand’. While, on Channel 5 the ‘D’Iva’ party dedicated to Iva Zanicchi, ‘up Italy 1 ‘Jack Reacher: Point of No Return’. Third live by X Factor on Sky Uno.

The debut of ‘A professor’

Do not miss this evening, the debut of ‘A professor’, new Rai fiction with Alessandro Gassman in the role of Dante Balestra, a philosophy teacher, who returns to Rome to see his son Simone and take care of him. Alongside Gassmann we also find the actress Claudia Pandolfi who will play Anita, a single mother, who will immediately be very impressed by Dante. The fiction speaks of today’s young people, of their future, but also of first loves, of the conflicts that they experience with their parents and above all with themselves. In search of its own identity.









Franca Leosini interviews Katharina Miroslawa

On Raitre, the second – and last – appointment with What happened to Baby Jane ?, Franca Leosini’s new program which turns the spotlight on some of the protagonists of ‘Cursed Stories’ who have regained their freedom. The protagonist of this evening’s episode is Katharina Miroslawa with its history, which began between the 80s and 90s and passed from the notes of the pink chronicle to those of the black. Franca Leosini met her for Storie Maledette in January 2001, in the La Giudecca prison in Venice. Katharina danced in night clubs until one day two gunshots stopped music and dance: in the crosshairs the man Katharina loved then, shooting the man she had stopped loving. Katharina paid a high price for that crime: 21 years and six months was the sentence imposed on her in February 1993 as the moral instigator of the murder. However, he will enter prison only in 2000, after a long inaction. She has been free for eight years.

D’Iva, a tribute to Iva Zanicchi

A one woman show in two event evenings (the first was last week) full of great guests to pay homage Iva Zanicchi, one of the greatest and most multifaceted artists who has distinguished herself in the panorama of the Italian show-biz for her character and innate sympathy and irony. An appointment that promises to be at least as irreverent as the first.









The great cinema with Tom Cruise

Italia Uno, on the other hand, once again bets on great cinema after the great success – considering the network and the context – of Suicide Squad which aired yesterday. There is tonight Tom Cruise with ‘Jack Reacher – Point of No Return ‘. An action film that will enter the logic of the military with the right rate of pathos and a pinch of emotional tension. Also in the cast is Cobie Smulders, known to the public for her participation in the series “How I Met Your Mother”.