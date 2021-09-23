Tonight on TV today 23 September, what to see: the complete schedule

Tonight on TV today 23 September. Here’s what to see: Until the last line on Rai 1, On Rai 3 He is worse than me, on Italia 1 Chicago Med appointment

Below is the list of programs that will be broadcast tonight Thursday 23 September on the major Italian television networks.

On Rai 1, from 21.25, the show “Until the last beat”.

The thriller film will be broadcast on Rai 2 at 9.20pm “Widows – Criminal legacy”. In the cast stand out: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Jacki Weaver, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson

On air on Rai 3 at 9.20 pm the show by Marco Giallini and Giorgio Panariello “He is worse than me”.

Tonight on TV today Thursday 23 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

The new program conducted by Ilary Blasi will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 9.25pm “Star in the star “.

On the air, however, on Italia 1 at 21.25 the TV series “Chicaco Med”.

On Rete 4 at 21.20 the weekly appointment with “Straight and Reverse”. Journalistic study conducted by Paolo Del Debbio.

What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove

At 9.15 pm on La7 the current affairs program will be broadcast “A clean sweep”.

On TV8 at 9.30pm the series “The crimes of the BarLume – Tana frees all”.

On air on Nove, at 21.25, the theatrical show by Teresa Mannino “Terribly rambling”.

The film will be broadcast on Rai Movie at 9.10 pm “The front runner – The vice of power” with: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga and JK Simmons.

We also point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Paramount Channel (The former hunter, at 21.10), Rai 4 (Reprisal – Manhunt, 21.20), Cine 34 (Half right half left – 2 players without the ball, 9.00 pm) and Canale 20 (47 Ronin, 21.05).