Tonight on TV, today 9 October 2021: Tu si que vales e Vice

What are the TV schedules for tonight on TV? Today Saturday 9 October 2021 we are spoiled for choice: movies, series and entertainment broadcasts. Here’s what to see on television.
TV programs tonight 9 October 2021
The programming for the evening of Saturday 9 October 2021 is extensive. The film airs on Rai1 Laurel & Hardy, while Canale 5 proposes a new episode of Tu si que vales.
If you want to watch a film that satisfies the whole family, on Tv8 The Mask Of Zorro. Alternatively, Italia 1 proposes the animated film Paddington 2, while Rai3 offers the first TV Vice – The man in the shadows. What to watch on TV tonight?
Tonight on Rai
- Rai 1 21:25 – Laurel & Hardy
- Rai2 21:05 – The Rookie – Season 3 Episode 11 – Fresh Blood
- Rai3 21:45 – Vice – The man in the shadows
- Rai4 21:20 – A Bluebird in My Heart
- Rai Movie 21:10 – The other half of the story
- Rai Premium 21:20 – The Bastards of Pizzofalcone
Tonight on TV Canale 5, Italia 1 and Rete 4
- Network 4 21:25 – Agent 007 – Thunderball operation thunder
- Channel 5 21:20 – Tu si que vales
- Italy 1 9.20pm – Paddington 2
Tonight on TV on other broadcasters
- Channel20 20:36 – Football – 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – Switzerland Vs Northern Ireland
- Channel 34 9:00 pm – Lucky Luke – The mother of the Daltons
- Paramount Channel 21:10 – Solitary Man
- Iris 21:00 – Inconceivable
- Tv8 21:30 – The Mask Of Zorro
- Italy 2 21:15 – The Night Flier – The night flier
- La5 21:10 – Big Brother Vip 2021
- Channel Nine 21:25 – The Perugia crime – Who killed Meredith?
- Sky 9:15 pm – Black masses for Swedish virgins
- Real Time 9:30 pm – Lives to the limit – Isaac
- La7 9.15pm – Versailles
- Premium Cinema 9.15pm – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Vice – The man in the shadows: cast and plot
On the evening of Saturday 9 October 2021 the film will be broadcast on Rai3 Vice – The man in the shadows. Released in 2018 under the direction of Adam McKay, the film stars Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell.
The story of Dick Cheney, one of the most brilliant and controversial men in American political history. Vice-president during the two terms of George W. Bush, he was one of the key figures in US politics in the aftermath of the attack on the Twin Towers.