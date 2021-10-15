Tonight on TV, today Friday 15 October on Italia 1 «Rambo

Tonight on TV, Friday 15 October, will air on Italy 1 at 21:20 the movie “Rambo – Last Blood” of the 2019. Second feature film by the American director Adrian Grünberg. Among the protagonists Paz Vega, Sylvester Stallone and Sergio Peris-Mencheta.

The plot

Vietnam War veteran and former US Army Special Forces soldier John Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone, has finally decided to take a well-deserved rest. The warrior has, in fact, retired to the family ranch in Arizona where he lives with his maid Maria and his niece Gabrielle, both of Mexican origins. More and more dedicated to the quiet life and integrated into the community, Rambo is, however, haunted by the ghosts of the past, so much so that, under the ground of the ranch, he has dug an intricate labyrinth of tunnels. Despite the contrary opinion of Maria and John, Gabrielle will travel to Mexico to meet her father and, soon, will find herself in grave danger. It is at this point that Rambo decides to unearth his ruthless fighting skills to face nothing less than a Mexican cartel entangled in the sex trade of girls in the eastern areas.

Curiosity

In the United States the film was banned for minors under 17 due to the presence of “strong violence, macabre images, use of drugs and unsuitable language”, while in Italy it is banned for minors under 14.

In the first weekend of programming in US theaters, the film ranks third at the box office, grossing $ 19 million, while in the second weekend it ranks sixth, grossing 8.5 million for a total of $ 33 million; in the first Italian weekend the film collects 727 thousand euros, placing itself in third place at the box office. “Rambo: Last Blood“ it grossed $ 44.8 million in North America and $ 46.6 million in the rest of the world, for a total of $ 91.4 million.

