Tonight on TV, today Friday 26 November on Rai 4 «GI Joe

Tonight on TV, Friday 26 November, will air on Rai 4 at 21:20 the movie “GI Joe – Revenge“ of the 2013. Sixth feature film directed by the American director Jon Chu. Among the protagonists Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson And Channing Tatum.

The plot

S.equel of “GI Joe – The Birth of Cobra” which, in 2009, was a huge success grossing over $ 300 million. From the previous film we find Channing Tatum, Arnold Vosloo, Ray Park, Jonathan Pryce and Byung-hun Lee, while two other action stars, Bruce Willis and Dwayne Johnson, join the cast. In this adventure our heroes have to face the enemy represented by the terrorist organization Cobra, whose fearsome leader has managed to escape, but also the government which, having fallen into the hands of the adversaries, endangers the very existence of the special agents.

Curiosity

The film was supposed to be released in US theaters on June 29, 2012 and in Italy on July 20 of the same year, but on May 23, 2012, due to some programming delays, the release of the film in US theaters was postponed to March 29. 2013 while in Italy for March 28 of the same year.

The total takings were nearly $ 372 million, of which $ 122 million grossed in the United States and $ 249.4 million in the rest of the world. Review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes reports that 29% of the 167 professional reviews it gave a positive opinion, with an average grade of 4.5 out of 10.

