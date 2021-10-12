News

Tonight on TV, today Monday 11 October on La7 «City of Lies

Tonight on TV, Monday 11 October, will air on The 7 at 21:15 the movie City of Lies – The hour of truth of the 2018. Sixth feature film directed by US director Brad Furman. Among the protagonists Forest Whitaker, Johnny Depp and Rockmond Dunbar.

The plot

Ex-detective Russell Poole has devoted much of his professional life to the unsolved case of the late 1990s murders of rap stars Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG. Twenty years after the tragic events, Russel receives an unexpected visit from Jack Jackson, an ABC reporter who is also linked to the affair. The journalist, in fact, linked his only moment of notoriety to that case and today he sees dismantled the theories exposed in the documentary that earned him an Emmy Award. Determined to expose the involvement of the corrupt LAPD, the two immerse themselves together in a new investigation.

Curiosity

While filming the film in Los Angeles in 2017, Johnny Depp attacked location manager Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, who sued Depp and sought damages; the story was made known directly by Brooks in July 2018, who specified that he was hit twice in the abdomen and urged by Depp to hit him in the face, when the actor was clearly under the effects of alcohol. On August 21, however, an official denial of this news came from Johnny Depp and the staff themselves.

