Tonight on TV, today Monday 3 January on Rai 4 «After Earth

Tonight on TV, Monday 3 January, the film «After Earth – After the end of the world» of 2013 will be broadcast on Rai 4 at 21:20. Directed by the director of “The sixth sense” Night Shyamalan, it is played by Will Smith and about son Jaden, on the big screen together for the second time.

The plot

The Earth is no longer the home of men, for 1000 years now due to some catastrophic events that led the human race to move to the planet Nova Prime. On board a spaceship with his young son Kitai, Cyper, hit by an asteroid storm, is forced to make a crash landing on Earth. But the planet is now the kingdom of highly evolved and dangerous animals and Cyper is seriously injured. It will be up to Kitai to try to resolve the situation.

Curiosity

It is the first film to use the Sony F65 digital camera, and is M. Night Shyamalan’s first digital film. Jaden Smith (born in 1998) is Will Smith’s son. It is the second time they act together. The first time was in Gabriele Muccino’s The Quest for Happiness (2006).