Tonight on TV today September 24 what to see: the complete schedule

Tonight on TV today Friday 24 September: Tale and Which Show on Rai 1, Rambo 2 – Revenge on Italy 1. Canale 5, appointment with GFVIP

These are the broadcasts that will be broadcast tonight on Friday 24 September on the major Italian television networks.

On Rai 1, from 21.25, the music program “Such and what Show”, leads Carlo Conti

On Rai 2, on air, at 21.20 the show‘NCIS “.

On Rai 3, on the other hand, the film will be broadcast at 21.20 “I’m not a killer”, with: Riccardo Scamarcio, Alessio Boni, Edoardo Pesce and Claudia Gerini.

Tonight on TV today Friday 24 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

A new episode of the “GFVIP”. Who will be eliminated between Davide Silvestri and Tommaso Eletti?

On Italia 1 at 9.30 pm, the film “Rambo 2 – The Revenge”. In the cast: Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna, Charles Napier, Steven Berkoff and Julia Nickson-Soul.

The investigation program returns to Rete 4 at 9.20pm “Fourth Degree”.

What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove

At 9.15 pm on La7 the in-depth analysis of “Live propaganda”.

It will be broadcast on TV8 at 9.30pm “Gomorra – The series”.

On channel Nove of the digital terrestrial broadcast at 21.25 the show “Brothers of Crozza 2021”.

The film will air at 9.00 pm on Iris “Joe Kidd” with: Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall, John Saxon, Don Stroud.

In addition we point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Italia Due (Annabelle 3, 9.15 pm), Rai Movie (Fathers and sons, at 21.10), Rai 4 (Thelma, 21.25), Cine34 (The high school girl at the seaside with her dad’s friend, 21.05) and Channel 20 (Wanted – Choose your destiny, 21.05).