Tonight on TV, today Thursday 11 November on Italia 1 «Jack Reacher

Tonight on TV, Thursday 11 November, will air on Italy 1 at 21:20 the movie “Jack Reacher – Point of no return“ of the 2016. Twelfth feature film by the American director Edward Zwick. Among the protagonists Cobie Smulders, Tom Cruise and Aldis Hodge.

Film adaptation of the 2013 novel “Point of no return“ written by Lee Child and is the sequel to the 2012 film “Jack Reacher – The Ultimate Proof“.

MORE INFORMATION

Sanremo 2022, indiscretion: “Fiorello will not be there”. Rosario’s social silence

The plot

Tom Cruise returns as Jack Reacher in the film’s sequel “Jack Reacher – The Ultimate Proof“. Army Major Susan Turner, head of Reacher’s old detective unit, has mysteriously disappeared. Very soon Reacher discovers that she has been wrongly accused of spying and arrested and he, aware of the woman’s innocence, must do everything to help her. For our hero, it is about shedding light on the truth behind a major government conspiracy to protect their names and get their skin back home. On the run as a fugitive from the law, Reacher ends up uncovering a potential secret from his past that could change his life forever. The famous fictional character created by Lee Child and the protagonist of numerous novels returns to the big screen.

Curiosity

The first trailer was released on June 22, 2016, followed by the Italian version. The film was released in US cinemas starting from 21 October 2016 and from 20 October in the Italian ones.

The film grossed $ 161 million overall at the box office worldwide.

Strip the News, “racist”? Gabibbo shows a video against Tommaso Zorzi: «Shame on you. That’s who you really are “