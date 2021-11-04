News

Tonight on TV, today Thursday 4 November on Italia 1 «Jack Reacher

Tonight on TV, Thursday 4 November, will air on Italy 1 at 21:20 the movie Jack Reacher – The decisive test of the 2012. Sixth feature film directed by the American director Christopher McQuarrie. Among the protagonists Roamund Pike, Tom Cruise and Richard Jenkins.

The plot

In a Midwestern town, five people are killed by a sniper who apparently fired six shots. A man is accused but declares himself innocent. The suspect is James Barr, a former member of the military. During the interrogation he appoints Jack Reacher, played by Tom Cruise, a former military investigator, lonely, brilliant and super-trained: the only one able to find the real culprit of the massacre.

Curiosity

The film was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, an established screenwriter best known for The usual suspects, Operation Valkyrie And Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol“.

Production on the film began in 2005 when the film rights were acquired by Paramount Pictures. Lee Child, author of the books featuring Jack Reacher, appears in a brief cameo in the film. In addition to Tom Cruise himself, Dwayne Johnson was also competing for the lead role.

