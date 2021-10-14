News

Tonight on TV, today Tuesday 12 October on Rai 2 «The Equalizer 2

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 12 October, will air on Rai 2 at 21:20 the movie The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable of the 2018. Thirteenth feature film directed by the American director Antoine Fuqua. Among the protagonists Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington And Ashton Sanders.

The plot

From the 1980s TV series An executioner in New York to the big screen. From the first film to the sequel. After the first action movie of 2014, Denzel Washington returns to take on the role of Robert McCall, a former marine and retired CIA agent with the aim of leading the last part of his life in total tranquility in Boston, where he earns a living. being the driver.

By nature, however, he does not disdain to help the defenseless wherever the opportunity arises. He continues to be very attached to his friend and former colleague Susan Plummer, called to investigate the mysterious death of a colleague in Brussels, assisted by McCall’s longtime friend, agent Dave York. When Susan is killed, McCall has no choice but to investigate relentlessly and decisively to find those responsible for her death. The screenplay is by Richard Wenk, perfect directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Curiosity

In April 2015, Sony announced the film, starring Denzel Washington and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Shooting for the film began on September 14, 2017 in Boston. On April 18, 2018, the first poster of the film is released, while the first trailer is released the following day. The film was released in US cinemas starting from 20 July 2018 and in Italian cinemas from 13 September of the same year.

