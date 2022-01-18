Tonight on TV, today Tuesday 18 January on Rai 4 «Avengers

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 18 January, will air on Rai 4 at 21:20 the film “Avengers – Age of Ultron”, 2015. Second chapter of the Marvel superhero saga, gathered in a single film. Outstanding Cast: From Robert Downey Jr. to Mark Ruffalo to Samuel L. Jackson.

After the events in New York, the Avengers are now engaged in the mission to recover the powerful scepter of Loki. Back victorious at Stark Tower, Tony Stark uses the scepter to complete the Ultron global defense program. However, this begins to acquire its own conscience and its own personality. Finally managed to manifest itself in physical form, the robot is now able to attack the group, stealing Loki’s scepter, from which it draws life blood.

Age of Ultron has seen a large number of sequences shot in the Aosta Valley, starting with the Forte di Bard – a fortress built in the nineteenth century by the Savoy – chosen as the main headquarters of the HYDRA where Baron Von Strucker is hidden. The place is also the location chosen by Ultron to develop his plan to exterminate the world’s population.