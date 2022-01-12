Tonight on TV, today Wednesday 12 January on Iris «The lost world

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 12 January, will air on Iris at 9pm the film “The Lost World – Jurassic Park»From 1997. Science fiction film directed by Steven Spielberg, second chapter of the blockbuster success. In the cast among the protagonists Julianne Moore.

Plot

On an island close to the one in the first film, where dinosaurs grew up in (apparently) controlled environments, prehistoric animals grew up in the wild. A small scientific expedition starts, immediately followed and crushed by a large expedition of hunters, led by the greedy nephew of John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), the entrepreneur of Jurassic Park. His goal is to catch some big beasts for display in the large paid San Diego Zoo. But things don’t go as planned.

Curiosity

For this film, as for the previous one, David Koepp (Mission: Impossible and Spider-Man) was chosen to write the screenplay and even had a fairly notable cameo. The writer plays a citizen running away from the T-Rex’s rage as he wreaks havoc on the streets of San Diego. When he tries to take refuge inside a Blockbuster (what a nostalgia) he is taken by the predator and eaten. But what made it all the more fun is that in the credits, Koepp’s character is called “Unlucky Bastard”.