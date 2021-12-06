Tonight on TV: today’s movies 6 December

This Monday has a special flavor: there are in fact those who will spend it relaxing because they have decided to make a long bridge for December 8 (Feast of the Immaculate Conception), while others will experience it with a different mood just in view of the imminent break. And if you don’t have any special programs for tonight, we recommend films to watch on TV as always. Among the titles that are worth (re) seeing are certainly Race-The color of victory with Stephan James and Come un tuono, who was a convict for Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes (who fell in love right on the set).

For a pleasant viewing with the whole family you could instead focus on a contemporary classic of fantasy or Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them with Eddie Redmayne.

The titles not to be missed

Race-The color of victory – Iris, 9.00 pm

Director: Stephen Hopkins

Cast: Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis, Shanice Banton, Jeremy Irons

Year: 2016

Plot: Jesse Owens leaves for Ohio University, leaving behind a young daughter, a girl yet to be married and a family of origin in precarious economic conditions. A few months later, thanks to coach Larry Snyder, the boy gets the call-up for the Berlin Olympics. But we are in 1936 and Hitler’s racial policy puts the American Olympic Committee in crisis: participate or boycott? The African American community faces the same problem, but Jesse is determined to win.

Like thunder – Heaven, 9.15 pm

Director: Like a thunder

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Rose Byrne, Eva Mendes, Ray Liotta, Bruce Greenwood, Ben Mendelsohn, Harris Yulin, Dane DeHaan, Mahershala Ali, Emory Cohen

Year 2012

Plot: Luke is a motorcycle stuntman, who discovers he had a child from a previous relationship and, to prove he is a great father, decides to take care of him by providing for his growth and all his needs. Despite his good intentions, his economic situation does not allow him to live as he would like and he finds himself forced to make a radical change to his existence, planning thefts and robberies. Unfortunately, in a short time he finds the agent Avery Cross at the ribs, ready to do anything to capture him. Fifteen years later the sins and errors of the fathers will be reflected in the lives of two adolescents, struggling with a heavy inheritance on their shoulders.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Premium Cinema, 9.15pm

Director: David Yates

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz

Year: 2016

Plot: We are in New York, in 1926. The magizoologist Newt Scamander arrives in the city together with numerous fantastic creatures, enclosed in a magical suitcase. Their fortuitous release by Muggle Jakob Kowalski will lead to numerous troubles in an already turbulent New York, as a mysterious force is bound to wreak havoc.

The other proposals

The man on the train-The Commuter – Rai 2, 9.20 pm

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Jonathan Banks

Year: 2018

Braven-The brave – Italy 1, 9.20 pm

Director: Lin Oeding

Cast: Jason Momoa, Stephen Lang, Garret Dillahunt, Jill Wagner, Sasha Rossof

Year: 2018

Spider-Man: Far from Home – TV8, 9.30pm

Director: Jon Watts

Cast: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal

Year: 2019

Marrowbone-Secret claims – Rai 4, 9.20 pm

Directed by: Sergio G. Sanchez

Cast: George MacKay, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Mia Goth

Year: 2017

The mummy-Tomb of the Dragon Emperor – 8pm, 9.05pm

Director: Rob Cohen

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Jet Li, Maria Bello, John Hannah, Michelle Yeoh, Luke Ford, Russell Wong, Isabella Leong, Anthony Wong Chau-Sang, Albert Kwan

Year: 2008

Keep an eye on the pen – Rai Movie, 9.10 pm

Director: Michele Lupo

Cast: Bud Spencer, Amidou, Joe Bugner, Piero Trombetta, Renato Scarpa

Year: 1981

Wedding in the Bahamas – Cine34, 9.00 pm

Director: Claudio Risi

Cast: Massimo Boldi, Anna Maria Barbera, Biagio Izzo, Victoria Silvstedt, Enzo Salvi, Prickly pears, Loredana De Nardis, Lucrezia Piaggio, Barbara De Rossi

Year: 2007

Christmas Wonderland – Paramount Network, 9.10 pm

Director: Peter Sullivan, Sean Olson

Cast: Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman, Kelly Hu, Trinity Roberts

Year: 2018

A very special friend – La5, 9.10pm

Director: Alexandre Coffre

Cast: Tahar Rahim, Victor Cabal, Annelise Hesme, MichaËl Abiteboul, Philippe Rebbot, Ame’lie Glenn

Year: 2014

Bad neighbors 2 – Italy 2, 9.15 pm

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Zac Efron, ChloË Grace Moretz, Kiersey Clemons, Beanie Feldstein, Carla Gallo, Ike Barinholtz, Selena Gomez, Dave Franco, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Lisa Kudrow

Year: 2016

Spy Kids 4: It’s time for heroes – Spike, 9.30pm

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Jessica Alba, Rowan Blanchard, Mason Cook, Antonio Banderas, Danny Trejo, Alexa Vega, Jeremy Piven, Joel McHale, Daryl Sabara

Year: 2011

Stroke of love – Sky Cinema Romance, 9.00 pm

Director: Joel Hopkins

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Emma Thompson, Laurent Lafitte, Timothy Spall, Celia Imrie, Louise Bourgoin, Marisa Berenson, Olivier Chantreau

Year: 2013