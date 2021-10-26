Tonight on TV Tuesday 26 October: “Aquaman” on Canale 5

Here is the guide to the movies on TV broadcast on the main channels in prime time tonight on TV on Tuesday 26 October. Find out the upcoming titles in advance.



Following advances and the TV movie guide with films broadcast on the main channels in prime time Tonight on TV Tuesday 26 October. Find out what will be broadcast in advance tonight on tv.

Aquaman – 9.20pm Channel 5

Type: Fantasy

Fantasy Exit: 2018

2018 Nationality: Australia – USA

Australia – USA Duration: 143 ′

143 ′ Director: James Wan

James Wan Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe

PLOT

Aquaman is a 2018 film directed by James Wan.

Based on the DC Comics character Aquaman, the film is produced by Warner Bros. together with DC Entertainment and is distributed by Warner itself; is the sixth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Written by Will Beall and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the film stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren.

Loading... Advertisements

The events narrated in Aquaman take place later Justice League.

Atlanta, queen of Atlantis and Tom the lighthouse keeper have a son: Arthur. Being a clandestine union, in order to protect her son, Atlanna will agree to be judged in the underwater city, which will execute her by handing her over to the most ferocious of underwater peoples. Arthur grows up by secretly learning from Vulko, the king’s advisor and his son Orm, the secrets of Atlantis and will perform heroic deeds at sea, such as rescuing a submarine from a team of pirates. Something goes wrong and the situation becomes dangerous ..

Revolt – 9.15 pm Sky Cinema