tonight on TV we take the field against the Nazi regime

Tonight on the small screen we are fighting for victory off the pitch. “Escape to Victory“, 1981 film directed by John Huston, brilliantly combines the sporting experience with the existential one. In a historical context in which barriers were built, freedom became the only value to be pursued and obtained, both as an individual and as part of a community. The narrative develops during the Second World War. The Nazis claim the exclusivity of the Aryan race at the expense of genetic diversity. The drama, freely inspired by events that happened, lives on metaphors: sport becomes the means to fight and obtain victory. It is not a question of triumphing, of scoring more goals, but of redeeming one’s dignity as a human being and breaking the chains of imprisonment imposed by Nazism. In support of this message an exceptional cast, which sees the tightrope walker Pele, Sylvester Stallone And Michael Caine.

Plot and cast of “Escape to Victory”

It is the year 1942 and theEurope it is in the middle of the Second World War. John Colby (Michael Caine) is a former footballer of West Ham forced to abandon his sporting career to join the English troops. His skill with the ball was noticed by the Nazi major Von Steiner (Max Von Sydow) in the concentration camp where the boy is being held. The Aryan general, mindful of his glorious past as a footballer, decides to organize a match between the German national team and a team made up of prisoners led by Colby. The match is nothing more than a useful event for Nazi propaganda to show the superiority of the German race.

The match is held at the stadium Colombes from Paris and the result is already decided before the referee blows the whistle. In the team of Colby there are english Brady, the Scotsman Hayes, Luis Fernandez (Pele) and the Canadian Robert Hatch (Sylvester Stallone). A cohesive team that has come up with a plan: escape from the stadium at the end of the first half and finally win their freedom. The fateful day arrives and the allied team is supported by a large audience made up of French civilians. It remains to take the last step to finally be free, but perhaps that is not the right thing to do.

Where to see the film with Sylvester Stallone

Football and history come together for an unmissable match. “Escape to Victory”Will be broadcast in prime time on Iris (channel 22 of DTT) starting from 21.00.

