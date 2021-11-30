Tonight on TV Wednesday 1 December 2021, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno the drama All my crazy love with Claudio Santamaria. On Canale 5 the fiction All the fault of Freud – The series with Claudio Bisio.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 1 December 2021. Up Raitre current events with Who has seen? conducted by Federica Sciarelli. On La7 still topical with It is not The Arena, led by Massimo Giletti.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 1 December 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, the fiction Sea out 2. Two episodes. The first is entitled “The past that come back“. Massimo resumes his post as commander to stay close to Carmine (Massimiliano Caiazzo) and find out who killed Nina. Meanwhile Cardiotrap receives good news: his father has organized his first concert for him. Following, the second episode, “Mom is always there mom“. Paola manages to be assigned the custody of the little Futura. Edo and his friends discover that Sasa is in for rape and they don’t give him peace. To protect her son, Luisa hijacks Lino.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? This week Federica Sciarelli goes back to dealing with the case of Bruno Romano, a 12-year-old boy who disappeared in Rome on December 26, 1995. Since that day, no one has heard anything about him. There are many hypotheses on this dramatic story but still, unfortunately, no certainty.

On Rai 5, at 9.45 pm, opera evening: Idomeneo. The work of Mozart, in the staging signed by Luc Bondy, which opened the 2005/2006 season of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. On the podium the teacher Daniel Harding, also in the cast Monica Bacelli, Steve Davislim, Emma Bell And Camilla Tilling.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. Many of his colleagues prefer a gritty style, bordering on invective, Giuseppe Brindisi instead he prefers calm tones, but this certainly does not take away the authority of his program which, week after week, keeps viewers informed on the topics that monopolize general attention.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the fiction All the fault of Freud – The series. Francis (Claudio Bisio), a psychoanalyst separated from his wife Angelica, raised his daughters Emma, ​​Marta and Sara but now, for the first time in many years, he finds himself alone. Struck by a panic attack, he ends up in hospital and is visited by Dr. Cafini.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with It is not The Arena. Exclusive services, vehement monologues, face to face with the protagonists of current events: Massimo Giletti always reserves some twist. Even today the controversy over vaccines and the political situation are in the foreground.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent X Factor. The final, scheduled for December 9, is approaching and the tension between the competitors rises. Tonight we review the fifth live, in which they face another test in front of the four judges Manuel Agnelli, Mika, Hell Raton and Emma.

On Nine, at 9.35 pm, the talk show Agreements & Disagreements. The appointments in prime time with the talk of Andrea Scanzi And Luca Sommi they will continue until June 30th. Regular guest, the director of “Daily fact“, Marco Travaglio which, as always, analyzes the political scenarios of our country.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show I’ll sweep you in two. The team Paglionico this time it splits, but the business doubles. In fact, while Veronica takes the helm of housekeeping at Carlo, mom Antonella is struggling with the flea market. The grand finale of the season follows.

The films tonight Wednesday 1 December 2021

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the 2019 drama film, by Gabriele Salvatores, All my crazy love, with Claudio Santamaria, Giulio Pranno. Vincent (Giulio Pranno) is an autistic teenager who has never met his father, singer Willy (Claudio Santamaria). One day the man shows up at home and the meeting with his son has unpredictable consequences: the two set off together for a trip to the Balkan countries that will change their lives.

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 1997 science fiction film, by Paul Verhoeven, Starship Troopers – Starship Troopers, with Casper Van Dien. Giant extraterrestrial insects attack the Earth. Johnny Rico and other brave young men enlist in the space infantry, the special body that will have to save humanity.

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the drama film of 2010, by Claudio Cupellini, A quiet life, with Toni Servillo. For twelve years, the former Camorrista Rosario Russo has lived in Germany, where he got married and is a hotelier. But the tragic past that he was trying to throw away comes back to life.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the fantastic film of 2015, by Brad Bird, Tomorrowland, with Britt Robertson. Thanks to a mysterious brooch, young Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) finds himself somehow in a fascinating city of the future, Tomorrowland. “Bounced“In the present, Casey looks for a way back to that fantasy world with the help of Frank Walker (George Clooney): he has already been there too.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the drama film of 2014, by David Dobkin, The judge, with Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. Attorney Hank Palmer returns to his hometown to attend his mother’s funeral. There he is forced to face his father, an upright judge who never approved him.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1984 comedy film, by Carlo Verdone, The two carabinieri, with Enrico Montesano, Carlo Verdone, Massimo Boldi. Glauco and Marino join the Carabinieri and immediately become friends. But when they both fall in love with the beautiful Rita, who seems to appreciate Glauco, things get complicated.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 1 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2011 drama film, by Paolo Sorrentino, This must be the place, with Sean Penn. On the death of his father, the former rock star Cheyenne discovers that his parent had devoted much of his life to the search for a Nazi criminal who took refuge in the United States.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2014 thriller film, by Erik Van Looy, The loft, with James Marsden, Karl Urban. Five friends share an apartment for their escapades. But one day they find the body of a stranger there and their relationship goes into crisis, leaving room for suspicion.