Tonight on TV Wednesday 10 November 2021, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

Tonight on tv Wednesday 10 November 2021. Up Raidue the latest episodes of fiction The hunter 3 with Francesco Montanari. On La7 current events with It is not The Arena, program led by Massimo Giletti.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 10 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the musical program Il Volo – Tribute to Ennio Morricone. The concert that was held on June 5th at the Verona Arena is proposed: Gianluca Ginoble, Ignazio Boschetto And Piero Barone pay homage Ennio Morricone singing songs taken from the most famous soundtracks of the Oscar-winning musician. The evening is conducted by Marco Giallini.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the last episodes of the fiction The hunter 3. The first episode is entitled: “The invisible hunt“. Xavier (Francesco Montanari), who plans to leave the anti-mafia pool, focuses his investigations on Pietro Aglieri: according to the prosecutor, he is the most dangerous mafia. in the meantime Provenzano orders David to kill the doctor who operated on him. To follow, the second episode “Hi Xavier“. Aglieri is determined to avenge David’s death by killing Bernardo Provenzano. The elderly boss, however, senses his intentions and reveals that it is his political contacts in Rome that protect him.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? Federica Sciarelli tells the stories of the daily struggle of women who are threatened by their exes, or insulted on social networks by strangers who hide behind a keyboard. To contact the editors, in addition to the page Facebook, there are Twitter (@ chilavistorai3) e WatsApp (3453131987).

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, Muti tries Aida. Two other appointments with the training course of Riccardo Muti through the heart of the work of greens. Through the eyes of the master we know the key moments of the drama, represented for the first time in 1871.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. Like every Wednesday, Giuseppe Brindisi welcomes the public to the White Zone from Network 4, a space where the hottest issues of the moment are explored by politicians, journalists and experts. Also tonight the consequences of the obligation to green pass in the workplace are in the foreground.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the second episode of the fiction Story of a decent family. The burning of the fishing boat sends the De Santis to the pavement and puts the possibility of Maria at risk (Silvia Rossi) to continue their studies. Michele’s intervention (Andrea Arru) is providential and the two boys reconnect. Meanwhile, Michele Straziota’s family traffics with the Albanian underworld.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with It is not The Arena. With the well-known verve Massimo Giletti addresses the issues that catalyze the interest of viewers. We start from the health and social situation, but then we also touch on the news of the news, politics and the economy.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent X Factor. Let’s see the second live broadcast on Sky last Thursday. 12 artists competing: 5 bands and 7 soloists, only two women made it to the final. The team of Manuel Lambs is made up of a singer (Erio) and two bands (i Bengal Fire ei Mutonia).

On Nine, at 21.25, the talk show Agreements & Disagreements. Tonight too Andrea Scanzi And Luca Sommi host in the studio the director of “Daily fact” Marco Travaglio, for the usual comment on the hottest facts of the moment. The talk is visible in live streaming and on demand on discovery +

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show I’ll sweep you in two. The team of Paglionico, composed by Antonella, the boss, Anna, Grandmother Rosy with granddaughters Veronica And Tiziana, will have to restore the family villa of Annette And Rodolfo, who have repossessed it after renting it.

The films tonight on Wednesday 10 November 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 2002 thriller film, by M. Night Shyamalan, Signs, with Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. Widowed, the former Reverend Hess retires to the countryside with his children. One morning, in his corn field, circular signs appear: similar cases are reported all over the world.

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2011, by G. Nolfi, The guardians of fate, with Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. David Norris accidentally discovers an incredible truth: there are characters who can change the fate of all of us. In his case, they don’t want him to meet the dancer Elise.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1988 action film, by John McTiernan, Crystal trap, with Bruce Willis. Agent McLane joins his ex-wife in Los Angeles for the Christmas holidays. The woman works in a skyscraper where an armed commando raids. He goes into action.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1980 comedy film, by Carlo Verdone, A lot nice, with Carlo Verdone, Mario Brega, Renato Scarpa. Comedy in episodes to tell the extravagant Roman August of a suburban bully, a timidone with ambitions from Casanova and a picturesque “son of flowers“.

Tonight on TV on Wednesday 10 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2017 comedy film, by Sydney Sibilia, I stop when i want: masterclass, with Valeria Solarino, Edoardo Leo. Pietro and his companions return to action when the police offer a penalty discount in exchange for collaborating in the fight against smart drugs. But Pietro cannot tell the truth to Giulia.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 drama film, by Glendyn Luin, Penguin bloom, with Naomi Watts, Griffin Murray-Johnston. Samantha is confined to a wheelchair after an accident. One day the children welcome a wounded magpie chick into their home: a bond will be born that will give her the courage to live.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the action film of 2021, by Robert Lorenz, A man above the law, with Liam Neeson. Veteran Jim is having a hard time. His life is further disturbed by the arrival of two illegal immigrants whom he will have to protect from a Mexican cartel.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 1998 science fiction film, by Rob S. Bowman, X-Files – The film, with David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully have been ousted from the X-Files. Assigned to counter-terrorism, they must shed light on an attack in which evidence of alien action has been lost.