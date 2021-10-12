Tonight on TV Wednesday 13 October 2021, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

Tonight on TV Tuesday 12 October 2021. Up Raidue the film The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable. On Channel 5 the drama Titanic with Leonardo Dicaprio.

Tonight on TV Tuesday 12 October 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction As long as it ends well. Title of tonight’s episode: “Type the secret code“. Alberto Ferretti (Neri Marcorè) became famous for writing a bestseller explaining how to cure greed. The problem is that Ferretti is actually very stingy and fears that someone will find out. And when he falls in love with Beatrice (Valeria Bilello), things get complicated.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the film The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable. Robert McCall, formerly a secret agent, earns his living as a chauffeur. He is forced back into action when his friend Susan, investigating, falls into a trap and is killed.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with #White paper. The campaign for the third dose of the anti Covid vaccine; the repercussions on the national political scene of administrative elections; the complex German situation, with the difficulties of creating a new government. These are some of the issues that are proposed to the attention of Bianca Berlinguer and its guests.

Mediaset, La7, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Out of the core. Political and social news is, as usual, at the center of the program Mario Giordano. The Alexandrian journalist made his television debut in 1997, collaborating with Gad Lerner in the program “Pinocchio”, Broadcast on the Rai. Later he was director of the Tg4 from January 2014 to May 2018.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the news with Hyenas. In the second episode of the season, Nicola Savino is flanked by Rocio Munoz Morales. Like the other co-hosts of this edition, at the beginning Rocìo she will wear the hyena dress but then, during the evening, she will be able to give free rein to her creativity. Next week it will be up to Elisabetta Canalis.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with Tuesdays. From the Studios in Via Tiburtina, in Rome, John Floris kicks off a new episode. Stimulated by the polls of Nando Pagnoncelli, the discussion will focus, among other things, on the vaccination certificate and on the controversies in the majority.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Marriage at first sight Italy. Third episode of the new edition. After the meeting of the respective partners and the marriage, Martina and Davide, Dalila and Manuel, Jessica and Sergio they go on their honeymoon. How will it go between them?

The films tonight Tuesday 12 October 2021

On Rai 4, at 9.20 pm, the 2018 drama film, by Yann Demange, Cocaine – The true story of White Boy Rick, with Richie Merritt, Matthew McConaughey. 1980s. Young Rick, the son of a trafficker, is forced to be an informant to the FBI. The situation becomes complicated when he starts dealing on his own.

On Rai Movie, at 9.10 pm, the drama film of 2017, by Dan Gilroy, End of justice – Nobody is innocent, with Denzel Washington. Roman, suffering from autism, is an idealistic lawyer who has always worked in the shadows. But his partner’s death forces him to get his hands dirty in a prestigious law firm.

Loading... Advertisements

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the 2003 thriller film, by James Mangold, Identity, with John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet. Due to bad weather, ten people find themselves trapped in a motel. However, a killer is also hiding in the hotel, intent on killing them one after the other. Because?

On Channel 5, at 9.20 pm, the 1997 drama film, by James Cameron, Titanic. Southampton, England, April 10, 1912: the ocean liner Titanic is about to set sail on her maiden voyage. On board they meet the young penniless artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo Dicaprio) and Rose Dewitt Bukater (Kate Winslet), traveling with her boyfriend (Billy Zane). A love will be born.

On Tv8, at 9.30pm, the 2013 action film, by B. Kormakur, Loose dogs, with Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. Agents Bobby Trench and Marcus Stigman, who have infiltrated a gang of drug traffickers, are wary of each other. But, when their mission fails, they are forced to cooperate.

Nove, Iris, Cine34

On Nine, at 9:25 pm, the 2013 action film, by Antoine Fuqua, Power attack, with Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. A group of extremists attack the White House, taking the president and his staff hostage. Former intelligence agent Mike Banning is the only one who can save the nation.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 1962 western film, by Joseph Newman, Fort Canby 300, with George Hamilton. In a fort in Apache territory, two lieutenants fight over a girl. When one of the two is killed by the Indians, the other, distraught, gives up the love of duty.

On Cine 34, at 9.00 pm, the 2000 drama film, by Giuseppe Tornatore, Malèna, with Monica Bellucci, Giuseppe Sulfaro. During the Second World War, in a town in Sicily, the fourteen-year-old Renato falls madly in love with Malèna, the most beautiful and desired woman of the place.

Tonight on TV on Tuesday 12 October 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2010 thriller film, by Martin Campbell, Out of control, with Mel Gibson. Police officer Thomas Craven’s daughter is brutally murdered. The investigators would like to believe that the real target was the father, but the truth is another.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the fantastic film of 2019, by Alice Waddington, Paradise Hills, with Emma Roberts. Uma wakes up in an unfamiliar room to discover that she is on an island, home to a clinic that trains women to become perfect. Together with the rebellious girls, he will attempt an escape.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the war film of 2014, by David Ayer, Fury, with Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman. Germany, April 1945. Sergeant Don Collier, in command of the Fury tank, has one last, difficult mission behind enemy lines with his men.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2019, by Bill Condon, The perfect deception, with Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. With the help of an accomplice, the elderly and experienced con man Roy Courtnay concocts a complex plan to rob the rich widow of her age Betty McLeish.