Tonight on TV Wednesday 15 December 2021, films, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raiuno, the Sanremo Giovani musical program, conducted by Amadeus. On Canale 5 the fiction All the fault of Freud – The series with Claudio Bisio

Tonight on tv Wednesday 15 December 2021. Up Raidue, fiction Sea out 2, with Carolina Crescentini. On Network 4 current events with White Zone, program led by Giuseppe Brindisi.

Tonight on TV Wednesday 15 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the musical program Sanremo Young. Two of the 12 young people competing tonight at the Casino Theater (among them, Matteo Romano, star of TikTok And Martina Beltrami from Friends) will participate in the Sanremo Festival 2022, along with the other Champions chosen by Amadeus which, during the evening, will reveal the complete list. Among the guests, Pippo Baudo.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the fiction Sea out 2. Two episodes. The first is entitled: “Revelations“. Carmine realizes who is guilty of Nina’s murder and gets a weapon to kill him. Edward (Matteo Paolillo) goes out on leave to participate in his son’s baptism, but first goes to Teresa and finds her in the company of another boy. Following, “Nothing is ever what it seems“. Carmine devises a plan with the help of Pino to get Pirucchio out of isolation. Filippo senses what is happening and repudiates Carmine as a friend to shake him from his intentions of revenge. Filippo and Naditza are more and more distant because the girl has agreed to marry a cousin of hers.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? Penultimate appointment of 2021 with the investigative program conducted by Federica Sciarelli. To contact the editorial staff via social media, the Facebook page and the Twitter address @ chilhavistorai3 are available. Furthermore, the e-mail address 8262@rai.it is always active

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the opera The Marriage of Figaro. To interpret the work of Mozart, staged by Graham Vick, I am Andrey Zhilikhovsky, Elena Sancho Pereg, Vito Priante And Miriam Albano. To conduct the Orchestra of the Opera of Rome, the Maestro Stefano Montanari.

Mediaset, La7, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. It will serve all the grace of Giuseppe Brindisi to tell viewers without generating excessive anxiety the latest developments in the pandemic situation, marked by rather alarming newsletters. With the help of the editorial staff, the conductor then tries to update the political and economic framework.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the fiction All the fault of Freud – The series. Emma is in love with Claudio and after helping him to solve a problem of his daughter Vittoria, bullied by her friends, she kisses him. Meanwhile Francesco (Claudio Bisio) is always struggling with his psychoanalyst Anna. Marta, supported by Riccardo, takes her revenge on Ettore.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with It is not The Arena. Also Massimo Giletti greets the audience before going… on vacation. With the contribution of many guests, he addresses the hottest topics of the day, favoring the analysis of the health and social situation of the country.

On Nine, at 21.25, the talk show Agreements & Disagreements. Last appointment of 2021 with the information and current affairs program that has been on the air since 2018. Journalists are at the helm Andrea Scanzi And Luca Sommi. Permanent guest the director of the “Everyday occurrence” Marco Travaglio.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show The Real Housewives of Naples. Between laughter, toasts and quarrels, even during their parties Alessandra and the other most fashionable housewives in Naples always put on a show. Then, to ease the tensions, they decide to go shopping.

The films tonight on Wednesday 15 December 2021

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the comedy film of 2011, by Giambattista Avellino, A Christmas for two, with Alessandro Gassman, Enrico Brignano. The cynical Claudio is hired by a Catania company with the task of cutting staff. At first he thinks about firing the clumsy Danilo, but when they get to know each other better he changes his mind.

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 2000, by Bryan Singer, X-Men, with Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. The mutants, beings with superpowers, are divided into two factions: the followers of the evil Magneto and those of Professor Xavier, who want harmony with humans. There is an open struggle between them.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the comedy film of 2014, by Woody Allen, Magic in the moonlight, with Colin Firth. Illusionist Stanley Crawford is hired to expose alleged medium Sophie Baker. It is suspected that the young woman wants to cheat a wealthy American family.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10 pm, the 1998 drama film, by Peter Weir, The Truman Show, with Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. Truman Burbank discovers that he is, since birth, the unwitting star of a TV show. He then decides to flee, but escaping his role will not be easy at all.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1993 comedy film, by Carlo Verdone, Let’s lose sight of it, with Carlo Verdone, Asia Argento. Gepy Fuxas, host of a TV program based on the misfortunes of others, is shamed live by Arianna, a young paraplegic. Fired, he is abandoned by everyone.

Tonight on tv on Wednesday 15 December 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2013 drama film, by Paolo Virzì, Human capital, with Fabrizio Bentivoglio. Against the backdrop of a mysterious accident, the stories of the real estate developer Dino Ossola, a rich but unhappy woman and a girl submissive to her father’s wishes intersect.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 21.00, the adventure film of 2010, by Luc Besson, Adèle and the enigma of the Pharaoh, with Louise Bourgoin. In 1912, the intrepid journalist Adèle Blanc-Sec was ready to do anything to achieve her goals. She will even happen to find herself struggling with Egyptian mummies and prehistoric animals.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 21.00, the horror film of 2012, by Andrés Muschietti, The mother, with Jessica Chastain. Two little sisters, who went missing the same day their parents were killed, are found 5 years later. Uncles Lucas and Annabel adopt them, but an evil presence threatens them.